agate Little League Jun 20, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save District 1 Baseball All-Stars, Age 8-10 Damascus 19, Glade 4 Note: Grahm Reid threw a complete game for Damascus. 0 Comments Tags Sports Baseball Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular The world’s largest kidney stone has been removed — and it’s the size of a grapefruit The world’s largest kidney stone has been removed from a patient in Sri Lanka – and it’s about the size of a grapefruit, as long as a banana a… COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Appalachian League having impact on CWS Avery Mabe, Matthew Buchanan and Chase Hungate have plenty in common.They all three pitch for the University of Virginia Cavaliers.Each attend… COLLEGE WORLD SERIES: Virginia's Chase Hungate (Abingdon) ready for the big stage Chase Hungate has experienced major moments as an athlete before. Saltville: Not a ghost town but a place of pride “That little town will surprise you every time,” reflected Roscoe Call as he spoke about Saltville to his peers on the board of supervisors. C… Washington County summer recreation program canceled Washington County’s summer recreation program won’t happen this summer, because the county’s recreation director resigned earlier this week.