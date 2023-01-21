Lisa Marie Presley's Graceland memorial is open to the public. Here's how to watch

Lisa Marie Presley’s life will be celebrated this weekend at her father Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion, less than two weeks after she died at 54.

Presley’s family announced earlier this week that the landmark home in Memphis, Tennessee, will hold a memorial for the musician, who was the sole child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles after she suffered a cardiac episode.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” the Graceland website said in an online post last week. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Presley is survived by her mother; her oldest daughter, actor Riley Keough; and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Here’s everything you need to know about the service. How can I watch and what time does it start?

Presley will be buried before the memorial ceremony, which will be held Sunday starting at 9 a.m. local time (10 a.m. Eastern). Fans unable to attend the public event can pay tribute by tuning into the official livestream.

Footage will begin streaming at 7:50 a.m. Eastern.

Where will the memorial be held?

Attendees will gather at Graceland’s north front lawn, adjacent to the seated area, which will be reserved for Presley’s loved ones.

After her parents divorced in October 1973, Presley spent her childhood between their two households. Her mother lived in Los Angeles.

When her father died on Aug. 16, 1977, Presley became the lone heir to his massive estate. Eventually, Presley and her mother turned Graceland into a lucrative tourist attraction that still attracts generations of fans.

“I appreciate that I can have that part of my life always stay the same,” Lisa Marie told NPR in 2013. “I think that’s something a lot of people would love to have — your childhood home kept exactly the way it was. It’s heartwarming.”

Where will Lisa Marie be buried?

She will be laid to rest opposite her father and next to her son, Benjamin Keough, at Graceland’s Meditation Garden. In 2020, Keough died by suicide at age 27. Presley had spoken openly about her grief after her only son’s death.

“Nothing, absolutely NOTHING takes away the pain, but finding support can sometimes help you feel a little bit less alone,” she wrote in an essay for People in 2022.

Also buried at Meditation Garden are other members of the Presley family, including Lisa Marie’s paternal grandparents, Gladys and Vernon Presley, and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

After the memorial service, visitors may participate in a procession at Meditation Garden.

How can I pay tribute?

Fans attending the service in person will be allowed to bring flowers and small trinkets to place on Lisa Marie’s grave.

Those watching at home can donate to the the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which supports organizations dedicated to arts, education and children’s programs in Tennessee.

The EPCF also funds the Elvis Presley Endowed Scholarship Fund at the College of Communication & Fine Arts at the University of Memphis.

©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.