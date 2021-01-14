Zak Saltz: Marion native’s heartfelt music on tap Friday

“His style is smooth,” said Spence Flagg, owner of Cascade Draft House. “I appreciate his act. Crowd favorite. Crowd pleaser.”

Fine songs, whether from Saltz or others, often seek an audience from people who look for more than something that’s merely pretty. Take them in, mull them over.

“I wish I could play nothing but originals,” Saltz said. “You want to be heard, want people to hear what you’re going through. It is therapeutic. You should have some part of your soul in the song. That’s what makes people react to you.”

Ask any songwriter. Songs often appear as if from the strangest of places and most inopportune of times. Ideas stream to mind when driving, doing nothing, and even while sleeping.

“A lot of my best songs, I dreamed them,” Saltz said.

For instance, Saltz’s “When You Come Around.”

“I dreamed the idea,” he said. “It’s about the progression of a relationship all the way through marriage. I’ve dreamed whole songs. I had a girl break up with me one time. She said, ‘To stay with you would have become a mistake.’ Years later, I woke up and wrote ‘Mistakes You Should Have Made.’ Country song, definitely.”