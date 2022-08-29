Your View - Democrats have a representation problem

We have a representation problem when it comes to Democrats in Southwest Virginia.

When a Democrat politician comes to the area, nobody knows as the local Democrat committees only share the information amongst members who have paid dues and signed away their ability to vote how they want.

Their social media pages are full of memes, photos of new office space and furniture, photos of themselves at the events they didn't announce publicly or photos of Joe Biden with red robot eyes. I've watched so many people who follow these committee pages ask why visits from sitting politicians weren't announced beforehand only to be told the people running the pages are tired of criticism and that they're volunteers who didn't have time to get around to it. That's rich considering they have time to post those other things. They'll post schedules for candidates who themselves block people from their candidate pages for asking questions or critiquing but when an actual elected politician visits, only a select few know. This is where Republican committees shine as they're constantly posting when events are happening.

The fault doesn't just lie with the committees though as anytime a Democrat politician or candidate visits a town here they seem to do so when people are at work or just getting off of work. What ever happened to town halls of the evening, not at lunch time or 6 p.m. in an area where people routinely have to drive out of their county to go to work?

If you want to be more than a few blue dots in a red field it's time to start getting on the level of the people who vote, not standing behind a fence with a "members only" sign hung on the gate.

Brandon Moore

Lebanon, Virginia