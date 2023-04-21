PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Rocky Mount State Historic Site will present its annual Woolly Days April 22-23.

Woolly Days features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep, wool processing techniques of the 18th century, and other spring activities on a frontier farm.

Rocky Mount is the site of the first capital of the Southwest Territory (1790-1792).

Woolly Days is an opportunity for visitors to experience the spring activities of the early settlers of Tennessee. Children of all ages to get a close look, and even pet the sheep, feel their wool and learn how it would be made into clothing.

Visitors can wash the freshly-sheared wool, use wool cards to straighten the fibers, and see how it is spun into yarn and woven into cloth, according to a written statement.

Visitors can expect to see historical re-enactors, local vendors and shops, blacksmith forging, sheep wool processing, a historical church service and children’s activities.

Rocky Mount will host tours of the historic homestead and museum during the event.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the grounds, or stop by one of the food trucks set up throughout the day.

The festival will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Festivities will end at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $8 for children over the age of five. Children under the age of five are admitted free.

Rocky Mount is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information, call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com. Visit on Facebook at www.faceboook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMount TN on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com.