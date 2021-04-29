William King Museum of Art presents ‘A Painting Tradition,’ a retrospective of historical portraiture, through Sept. 19

Edwards serves as the museum’s curator of fine and decorative art.

“From self-portraits to selfies, artists have been showing us their faces for centuries,” Edwards said.

“Figure paintings often tell us more about the artist than the subject because they are full of clues that tell us about the artist’s interests and even the way they viewed the world around them,” Edwards said.

“History, allegorical and religious paintings are other types of genre paintings that include figures. These paintings use figures like characters in a story,” Edwards added.

Artist’s view

Art, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder.

“There are some works in this show that, to me, look very contemporary,” Buchanan said. “Some of them almost look like they could pass for portraits of today a little bit.”

Buchanan laughed.

“The variety is the main thing,” she said.

As an artist, Buchanan said she likes the exhibit because, “Looking at the past teaches you how artists were stretching ideas and bringing us to the present.”

But, there’s more.

“Some of them tell stories. Some of them are military portraits. Some of them are, like, family portraits — people of aristocracy. But there are also portraits of the working class.”