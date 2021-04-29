 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William King Museum of Art presents ‘A Painting Tradition,’ a retrospective of historical portraiture, through Sept. 19
0 comments
alert
Every portrait has a story

William King Museum of Art presents ‘A Painting Tradition,’ a retrospective of historical portraiture, through Sept. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A Painting Tradition - William King Museum

Portrait of Mrs. Bartlett Goodrich (née Mary Wilson), 1792, oil on canvas, Mather Brown (American, 1761-1831)

 Photo courtesy WKMA

ABINGDON, Va. — Classic portraits from both sides of the Atlantic are on display with a new exhibit at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon. Virginia.

This multi-artist exhibit is called “A Painting Tradition.”

“It’s a great retrospective of historical portraiture,” said Anna Buchanan, the museum’s curator of contemporary fine art and craft.

“It’s a wide variety,” Buchanan added. “It’s a fantastic historical retrospective.”

The collection comes from a lender who wishes to remain anonymous, Buchanan said.

“Along with the variety, you’re just going to find works of people who were artists in the 18th and 19th century,” Buchanan said. “And they were pushing the boundaries of what portraiture could be.”

From the curator

Katie Edwards is the curator of the show.

“Portraits can tell us a lot about the people who are in them, as well as the artists that created them,” Edwards said.

Edwards serves as the museum’s curator of fine and decorative art.

“From self-portraits to selfies, artists have been showing us their faces for centuries,” Edwards said.

“Figure paintings often tell us more about the artist than the subject because they are full of clues that tell us about the artist’s interests and even the way they viewed the world around them,” Edwards said.

“History, allegorical and religious paintings are other types of genre paintings that include figures. These paintings use figures like characters in a story,” Edwards added.

Artist’s view

Art, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder.

“There are some works in this show that, to me, look very contemporary,” Buchanan said. “Some of them almost look like they could pass for portraits of today a little bit.”

Buchanan laughed.

“The variety is the main thing,” she said.

As an artist, Buchanan said she likes the exhibit because, “Looking at the past teaches you how artists were stretching ideas and bringing us to the present.”

But, there’s more.

“Some of them tell stories. Some of them are military portraits. Some of them are, like, family portraits — people of aristocracy. But there are also portraits of the working class.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Oyster farming — From boat to plate

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Oyster farming — From boat to plate

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Oyster farming — From boat to plate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NOPHLIN: This world is not my home
Lifestyles

NOPHLIN: This world is not my home

So let’s not get comfortable, there is another place not made in man’s hands. A place where every day will be Sunday and the Sabbath will have no end. I pray that as you read this you will think of all that is happening in the world and know, time is winding up.

PLAYL: Using what you have to do what needs to be done
Lifestyles

PLAYL: Using what you have to do what needs to be done

Paul told Timothy to study to prove his ability as a worker and learn to “rightly divide” the word of truth. As workers we must have tools, and we must learn how to use them, and we must use them for the right purpose. What’s in your hand? Will you use it to serve God?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts