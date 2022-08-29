What's for dinner?

When children are young it sometimes feels like the routine tasks of parenting will go on forever.

Breastfeeding or preparing bottles, diapers to change, laundry to wash and fold, managing tantrums, hoisting children around and in and out of car seats, appointments to make and attend, cleaning up spills, playtime and homework, naps and needed naps not taken, sports practices, music lessons, toys on the floor, unmade beds, chore reminders, and so on… Phew!

These built-in parts of parenting keep us constantly connected to our children. They nurture that early attachment that is so important through the proximity, predictability, protection, and play daily life brings.

As our children grow, these routines fall by the wayside. We certainly celebrate the milestone of the end of diapers. While we miss the nose kisses and philosophical questions as we buckle them into the car seat, it’s nice when they’ve grown out of car seats. Soon we’re not even shuttling them to appointments, to school or work because now they're driving themselves. As the years go by you will definitely not be carrying them on your hip anymore.

There is a part of parenting connection that extends beyond the early years when your children are at home. It's mealtime. When you think of it this way, you may want to carefully consider what mealtime in your household can be like.

You have an opportunity to create some really special practices and traditions related to sitting together for a meal when children are young. Your children and grandchildren are paying attention so consider that you will be creating traditions whether you plan to or not. If you think that one time you stopped at a donut shop on the way to church isn’t tradition now, wait for the wails of betrayal when you don’t take the turn next time. In all seriousness, with intention, mealtime rituals can benefit the family for years to come.

First, everyone can have a role in preparing the meal. Start early. Engage them in meal planning and what makes a healthy balanced meal, and how to practice home economics. Post the week’s menu and then you won’t have to answer what’s for dinner. Relish the seasons and the good food that comes with them. Make trying something new a regular and normal practice from the beginning.

Small children can tear lettuce for salad, make toast, or stir a bowl of ingredients. In fact, with supervision they can learn proper knife use in many cases. Older children can be the sous chef prepping veggies for stir fry, run the mixer, and get something to drink for everyone. Any age can set the table and help with serving utensils. Mealtime is a great time to model and narrate cooking steps. Encourage asking “what more can I do to help?”

During the mealtime, this is a great time to talk about plans and ideas with supportive responses. Mealtime can be a sanctuary from the chaos, from criticism, nagging, from reminders of failures and disappointments so that the family always looks forward to gathering. Mealtime as noted by the Captain in The Sound of Music need not be a “rare and wonderful new world of indigestion.”

Families have different traditions and there's many good ideas online from sharing highlights of the day, expressing gratitude, or planning a special outing together. A regular blessing as well as a practice of thanking those who prepared the meal creates appreciation for the source of our nourishment.

Meals can be made fun with special china, or candles, or the menu be all finger foods. Themed meals can make the experience more interesting for those preparing the food as well as everyone enjoying the meal. Simple is always a great way to go as the main focus is on being together and being positive.

After a meal, it's a great time to invite all those who have dined sufficiently, as my mother would say, to be helpful by clearing plates and dishes. Cleaning the kitchen together before moving on to other activities will be a practice you’ll appreciate having started early. Add some music and the work is now fun.

Mealtime is a great time to teach children how to be a guest in someone else's home or go on a date so they do not feel embarrassed or awkward. Talk about practices and traditions that vary among families, like waiting to eat until everyone is served, not leaving the table until all are finished, which way to pass the dishes, and how to use the silverware.

The practices and traditions at mealtime will carry for many, many years and will be a common narrative treasured by the family. Those table blessings you pick in the first years will be the ones you probably always use. Those holiday menus will be hard to stray from because they will be expected. Mealtime can be so grounding and comforting, and it's an opportunity to keep connection throughout the years and help your family be full of love.

Samantha Gray is a mother of three and the Coordinator of Bristol's Promise Parenting Education Network (BristolsPromise.org), Executive Director of Nurturings (Nurturings.org), and the author of Directing Confidence: Cathy DeCaterina’s Theatre Bristol and Let’s Dress up and Pretend (TheatreBristol.org).