WEDDINGTON: A pastoral prayer for our community

So we call out to God in our need, and we do it confidently because we know our pleas are heard for Christ’s sake. This is the exact instruction James gives us in Chapter 5 when confronted with any number of crises. We are to pray, James tells, because the prayers of the righteous, the prayers of those who are the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus (2 Corinthians 5:21), are most effective. They are effective because God has purposed to deliver us through the Son, and whatever work God begins, God always finishes. (Philippians 1:6)

So I am asking each of us, as a community, as churches and church leaders within the community, pray for our nation and our world. Pray for our leaders, whether you agree with them, or disagree. Pray for our local community and all those tasked to lead us through a myriad of challenges.

I am not asking you to pray that your candidate win or that the “evil bums” of your political opponents be thrown out. No, pray for our community, our nation, and our world, that God would have mercy on all of us. Pray that God would help us discern, as a society, paths that would honor Him. Pray for your neighbor with whom you have deep disagreements, that despite our divisions, compassion for one another may grow. Pray for all those in leadership, both present and future, that they would be given all wisdom and ability to do the good and turn from evil. Pray that God would give us the courage and the ability to change what needs to be changed about ourselves or our actions, and that God would strengthen us in all that we do that is right.