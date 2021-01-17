We keep getting great floods every 100 years

Over the years, I’ve written about the flood of 1977. That was a historic time in Southwest Virginia.

Readers could recall how the town of Clinchport in Scott County virtually lost its town. Homes were flooded. Some mobile homes were swept down the Clinch River.

That same year, floods hit Bristol and Grundy.

There’s such a thing as a 100-year flood. That’s when experts say a flood hits a shape on the land that it could only do once a century.

Go back 100 years from 1977 and a little bit more, and you’ll end up with the flood of 1870.

That’s the focus of a new book by author Paula E. Green.

“The Great Virginia Flood of 1870” spans more than 200 pages.

This book combines stories and photos and historical accounts to create a compelling view of a weather event that is no longer lost in the dusty pages of history.

The tragedy of the seemingly endless rainfall reads like an adventure that compels the reader to keep turning the pages.

The book is published by The History Press and retails for $21.99.

