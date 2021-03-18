Watercolor painter Mike Wilson captures local scenes with amazing realism — but just not too much

Mike Wilson walked off the Virginia Creeper Trail with a wealth of artistic inspiration.
He took some photographs with his wife.
Then he aimed to capture on canvas what was caught by his camera.
In particular, he shot a scene of sunshine through trees. He painted it pretty.
The painting was so realistic that fans told him it looked just like a photograph.
That was Wilson’s winter.
He created a Virginia Creeper Trail series, using watercolors to paint trestles and trees, rocks and roots.
Wilson grew up in Lebanon, Virginia, and today lives at Glade Spring, Virginia.
Now 62, Wilson is a commercial artist who has made a living since 1979 largely in the print advertising medium.
Among his jobs: Wilson served two stints at the Bristol Herald Courier as an artist for nearly a dozen years.
Now, he’s a freewheelin’ freelancer, armed with a watercolor paintbrush plus pens and pencils.
“Mike’s a great pen and pencil artist,” said his wife, Carolyn.
Over the winter, Mike fancied some photos shot during the Wilson couple’s many walks on the Virginia Creeper Trail.
He created compelling and realistic images of landmarks like the century-old trestle crossing the headwaters of South Holston Lake.
This series features 11-by-14-inch prints of paintings.
Just off the trail but related to its history, Wilson painted Backbone Rock in Johnson County, Tennessee, as well as the Appalachian Trail on Whitetop Mountain along the point where Grayson, Smyth and Washington counties converge in Southwest Virginia.
Mike Wilson said the public loves to see “any kind of familiar places that people will recognize.”
Carolyn Wilson added, “We found out through this experience how much people love local art. When he does these of the Virginia Creeper Trail, that makes people really take notice.”
Mike Wilson says he likes to use “a realism approach but I like to leave it a little bit artsy.”
Yes, these are paintings.
But, oh, they look so much like photos.
About 85 percent of the public likes realistic art, he figured.
“I don’t want it to be hyper realism,” he said.
“I like to leave a little bit of an edge where you can tell that it’s actually a piece of artwork,” he said. “If it’s for the public, and I’m going to try to sell, I like to keep it fairly realistic.”
Coming up, Wilson says he wants to paint the depots — Alvarado, Green Cove and Whitetop — along the Virginia Creeper Trail.
You might even see him on site.
“I’m going to try to do a little plein air painting if I can get a little travel kit of watercolors,” he said. “It’s more of a study than an actual finished painting.”
Many artists paint on scene with a rough draft of a painting they may touch up or paint again, Mike Wilson said.
With springtime coming, this artist said painting on site is also a way “to get out of the studio.”
