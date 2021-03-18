Watercolor painter Mike Wilson captures local scenes with amazing realism — but just not too much

But, oh, they look so much like photos.

About 85 percent of the public likes realistic art, he figured.

“I don’t want it to be hyper realism,” he said.

“I like to leave a little bit of an edge where you can tell that it’s actually a piece of artwork,” he said. “If it’s for the public, and I’m going to try to sell, I like to keep it fairly realistic.”

Coming up, Wilson says he wants to paint the depots — Alvarado, Green Cove and Whitetop — along the Virginia Creeper Trail.

You might even see him on site.

“I’m going to try to do a little plein air painting if I can get a little travel kit of watercolors,” he said. “It’s more of a study than an actual finished painting.”

Many artists paint on scene with a rough draft of a painting they may touch up or paint again, Mike Wilson said.

With springtime coming, this artist said painting on site is also a way “to get out of the studio.”