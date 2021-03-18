 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watercolor painter Mike Wilson captures local scenes with amazing realism — but just not too much
0 comments
alert
‘I like to leave a little bit of an edge’
Brush with Realism

Watercolor painter Mike Wilson captures local scenes with amazing realism — but just not too much

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
backbone rock by Mike Wilson

"Backbone Rock" by Mike Wilson

 Contributed
Artist Mike Wilson

Artist Mike Wilson

Mike Wilson walked off the Virginia Creeper Trail with a wealth of artistic inspiration.

He took some photographs with his wife.

Then he aimed to capture on canvas what was caught by his camera.

In particular, he shot a scene of sunshine through trees. He painted it pretty.

The painting was so realistic that fans told him it looked just like a photograph.

That was Wilson’s winter.

He created a Virginia Creeper Trail series, using watercolors to paint trestles and trees, rocks and roots.

Wilson grew up in Lebanon, Virginia, and today lives at Glade Spring, Virginia.

Now 62, Wilson is a commercial artist who has made a living since 1979 largely in the print advertising medium.

Among his jobs: Wilson served two stints at the Bristol Herald Courier as an artist for nearly a dozen years.

Now, he’s a freewheelin’ freelancer, armed with a watercolor paintbrush plus pens and pencils.

“Mike’s a great pen and pencil artist,” said his wife, Carolyn.

Over the winter, Mike fancied some photos shot during the Wilson couple’s many walks on the Virginia Creeper Trail.

He created compelling and realistic images of landmarks like the century-old trestle crossing the headwaters of South Holston Lake.

This series features 11-by-14-inch prints of paintings.

Virginia creeper trail bridge over south Holston lake by Mi

Mike Wilson’s "Virginia Creeper Trail Bridge Over South Holston Lake"

Just off the trail but related to its history, Wilson painted Backbone Rock in Johnson County, Tennessee, as well as the Appalachian Trail on Whitetop Mountain along the point where Grayson, Smyth and Washington counties converge in Southwest Virginia.

Mike Wilson said the public loves to see “any kind of familiar places that people will recognize.”

Carolyn Wilson added, “We found out through this experience how much people love local art. When he does these of the Virginia Creeper Trail, that makes people really take notice.”

Mike Wilson says he likes to use “a realism approach but I like to leave it a little bit artsy.”

Yes, these are paintings.

But, oh, they look so much like photos.

About 85 percent of the public likes realistic art, he figured.

“I don’t want it to be hyper realism,” he said.

“I like to leave a little bit of an edge where you can tell that it’s actually a piece of artwork,” he said. “If it’s for the public, and I’m going to try to sell, I like to keep it fairly realistic.”

Coming up, Wilson says he wants to paint the depots — Alvarado, Green Cove and Whitetop — along the Virginia Creeper Trail.

You might even see him on site.

“I’m going to try to do a little plein air painting if I can get a little travel kit of watercolors,” he said. “It’s more of a study than an actual finished painting.”

Many artists paint on scene with a rough draft of a painting they may touch up or paint again, Mike Wilson said.

With springtime coming, this artist said painting on site is also a way “to get out of the studio.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to naturally ease a dog’s stress and anxiety

Watch Now: Related Video

How to naturally ease a dog’s stress and anxiety

Watch Now: Related Video

How to naturally ease a dog’s stress and anxiety

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NOPHLIN: Learning to do His will
Lifestyles

NOPHLIN: Learning to do His will

We have a choice; not a choice of fighting or not fighting in the spiritual battle. It is a choice of victory or defeat, advancing or retreating. Understanding the Battle of Spiritual Warfare will give us a foundation on where, how, and what the battles look like in our lives.

HOLLAND: Looking forward to a glorious reunion
Lifestyles

HOLLAND: Looking forward to a glorious reunion

  • Updated

I went for a quiet walk the other day, to relax and sort through my thoughts like the stacks of messages and notes on my desk. While gazing at the clear sky and breathing in the cool air, it dawned on me that it’s been almost five years since my dad passed away.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts