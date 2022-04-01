Watch Now: New Damascus distillery has 100-year-old recipe for success

DAMASCUS, Va. --- A fourth generation family of distillers has put down roots in Damascus, carrying on a recipe that goes back at least 100 years.

Situated on the Appalachian Trail in downtown Damascus, Appalachian Heritage Distillery produces and sells handcrafted vodka, gin, rye, and bourbon, all distilled on site in a handcrafted pot still.

A grand opening celebration for the business is Saturday, May 7, featuring live music on the patio and a food truck in the parking lot. The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday, May 6.

The distillery, formerly Volunteer Vodka in Bristol, Tennessee, was founded as a retirement hobby by Tim Nichols , a master distiller, in 2016.

While in Bristol, they already were making headlines among the craft spirit industry. Only two years after opening, their vodka recipe won a double-gold recognition and best overall at the seventh annual Denver International Spirits Competition.

The rebranded business in Damascus now operates as an ABC store, selling bottles of the spirits and offering walk-in customers limited taste testing.

The tasting room has a cool, speak-easy vibe with leather Chesterfield sofas and a large display behind the bar showcasing the bottle of spirits. An old-timey cash register lends a rustic feeling.

“What everyone loves when they walk in here is the tiles on the ceiling,” Tyler Irving, who manages the front end of the business, overseeing bartenders and the entire inventory, said.

Part of the total renovation of the building was to uncover the tiles hidden by a drop ceiling.

“They were covered with black diesel soot because at one point the building was used as a diesel mechanic garage,” Irving said. “We cleaned every one of these tiles and it was worth it. They are absolutely beautiful.”

A spacious patio in front of the building is often used for music events. Upcoming events include an Album Release Party with Fallyn Grace Presley at 6:30 p.m. on May 4. An indoor art exhibit with Briel Hughes is at 6:30 p.m. on May 5.

Driving Forces

Dedicated family members committed to building a business with deep community roots are the driving forces behind the distillery.

Enamored by a family heritage in spirit making, Nichols opened the business as a retirement hobby in Bristol.

In 2021, Jim Wilson and Reece Milton came on board as business partners before they made the decision to move to Damascus.

When the business unexpectedly took off in Bristol, the businessmen saw the opportunity for better retail space at the Damascus location which formerly housed Mount Rogers Outfitters.

Tim Nichols’ son T.C. is head distiller at the store, making the products and taking care of distribution sales and shipping.

Now that T.C. has taken the helm of the family business, he’s managing just what comes natural for him.

“I’ve been around distilling since I was a kid, but it didn’t become a passion until 2017 when I fully immersed myself in it. Five years later, I’m lucky enough to do what I love every day,” he said.

Kevin Forrester, assistant to the distiller, works in the back room at the Damascus business, overseeing the making of the spirits.

“He kind of runs the show,” laughed T.C Nichols.

Forrester’s watchful eye is constantly gauging the double-diamond copper pot still where the vodka spirits are distilled eight times and charcoal filtered for purity.

"For the taste to be exact with every batch, your process has to be scientific. But in the end, it's the smell and taste that dictate your actions,” Forrester said.

T.C. said his father designed the still and a man in Arkansas was hired to fashion it by hand.

Rich Heritage

The family’s rich heritage has played a role in building the business from scratch.

The family story actually begins in the early 1900s when Tim Nichols’ grandfather, Grandpa Bud Justus of Buchanan County, Virginia, operated a moonshine still behind his smokehouse. Known as a champion covert distiller, Justus had patrons from all along the Tug River.

After all these years, the secret recipe was resurrected, and, with a few amendments, is being used to distill their modern version of vodka at the business.

“Grandpa must have known what he was doing,” T.C. said

The Spirits

“The awards do the talking when it comes to quality,” said the manager.

The vodka, made with corn and red grapes, is a neutral spirit, leaving you with a pleasant taste, he said.

The gin is made with elder flower, lavender, and berries, balanced against hints of juniper and coriander.

Aged five years, the bourbon has a four-grain mash bill, made with corn, rye, wheat, and barley.

Their Classic American Rye has pepper and spice on the front with a smooth, lingering finish.

In addition to selling bottles of spirits to the public, the business is allowed to serve no more than three ounces of spirits per person, per day. That translates to four one-half ounce tastings in shot glasses or two cocktails that contain no more than one and one-half ounces of spirits each.

Classic cocktails, made with each of the four spirits, include Appalachian Mule, a ginger beer and lime juice with vodka; the Virginian, a tonic with cranberry juice and gin; Appalachian Fashion, angostura bitters, cherry, and orange peel with bourbon; or McKinley’s Delight, sweet Vermouth, absinthe and cherry with rye.

“When we rent out the store to private parties, we close down as an ABC store. All bottles of spirits have to be purchased before the party,” T.C. said

Appalachian Heritage Distillery ships to individuals who purchase products directly from the business, also selling to local restaurants including Rain Restaurant, J.J.’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, The Tavern, and Glenrochie Country Club, all in Abingdon; Macado’s in Marion; The Corner in Bristol, Virginia; and Seven Trails Grill and Wicked Chicken Winghouse & Tavern, both in Damascus.

Appalachian Heritage Distillery operates 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For a calendar of music events, follow the business on Facebook or for more information on the distillery, visit the website at www.ahddamascus.com.

