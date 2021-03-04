WATCH NOW: Chainsaw artist Adam Estavez enjoys life by a thousand cuts

Through the years, he’s also lived at Abingdon and in Miami as well as the Dominican Republic.

He’s lived at Bristol, Tennessee, for about 20 years

Estavez taught himself art.

He’s still doing that.

“I’m doing my own thing,” he said.

“I draw, paint, carve wood,” he said. “Steel, clay, oil, color, water, pencil, pen, charcoal, blood. It don’t matter what it is. I don’t care what it is. Any shape or form of art, I do it.”

And, he says, it’s his intention to master whatever he does.

This artist uses a couple of chainsaws to create his art pieces, largely out of white pine and forming shapes of animals like bears or chimpanzees.

“That’s what I consider myself — an artist who uses a chainsaw,” he said.

“It’s immediate. It’s a very selfish form of art because it’s 100 percent right now gratifying,” he said.

“What takes me days with hand chisels, I can do in seconds with a saw.”

He loves it.

“You pick it up and learn by yourself,” he said. “It comes to me effortlessly. I see it in my head. And I remember things in pictures. If I look across something 10 years ago, I see it in my mind’s eye. And that’s how I do it.”