WATCH NOW: Chainsaw artist Adam Estavez enjoys life by a thousand cuts

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Adam Estavez figures he might be considered a rock star kind of artist.
He’s not just running his saw, either.
The artist is talking about his audience that finds him at his home and studio along Bluff City Highway in Bristol, Tennessee.
That’s where he creates his chainsaw art.
“Everybody wants to run that chainsaw, but they’re scared to death of it,” Estavez said.
Estavez is not scared, even though he knows that chainsaw could kick back at any second when he’s carving his art — and, instead, carve off his leg.
“I ain’t afraid of dying,” says the grizzly-voice Estavez.
This artist says he took up art to escape a troubled childhood. He started drawing pictures of “The Incredible Hulk.” Then, he said, “Any grade in school, if they needed art, they come to me. The art teachers, they could never show me nothing.”
Estavez, 48, moved from New York City at Queens to Clintwood, Virginia, when he was in the fourth grade.
Through the years, he’s also lived at Abingdon and in Miami as well as the Dominican Republic.
He’s lived at Bristol, Tennessee, for about 20 years
Estavez taught himself art.
He’s still doing that.
“I’m doing my own thing,” he said.
“I draw, paint, carve wood,” he said. “Steel, clay, oil, color, water, pencil, pen, charcoal, blood. It don’t matter what it is. I don’t care what it is. Any shape or form of art, I do it.”
And, he says, it’s his intention to master whatever he does.
This artist uses a couple of chainsaws to create his art pieces, largely out of white pine and forming shapes of animals like bears or chimpanzees.
“That’s what I consider myself — an artist who uses a chainsaw,” he said.
“It’s immediate. It’s a very selfish form of art because it’s 100 percent right now gratifying,” he said.
“What takes me days with hand chisels, I can do in seconds with a saw.”
He loves it.
“You pick it up and learn by yourself,” he said. “It comes to me effortlessly. I see it in my head. And I remember things in pictures. If I look across something 10 years ago, I see it in my mind’s eye. And that’s how I do it.”
