Watch Now - Mother's journey with dementia leads former professor to write heartwarming book

MEADOWVIEW, Va. --- Watching her mother’s journey with dementia motivated a local author to create a collection of poems she hopes will change the way people think about the disease.

Felicia Mitchell, an emeritus professor of English at Emory & Henry College, is the author of “A Mother Speaks, A Daughter Listens: Journeying Together Through Dementia,” (Wising Up Press, $16), a moving and inspirational book that shares the emotional transformation of her late mother, Audrey McClary Mitchell, told through the heart-felt compassion of her daughter.

“It’s poetry told from my perspective, but it’s also telling a story when that person is not able to,” Mitchell said.

The poetry collection recreates a journey taken by her mother from the early days of her life through the later years when she was in a nursing home. It concludes with Mitchell’s continuing journey as she processed her mother’s death.

“I always wanted to create a book that had her voice in it---that would show who she was and the human side of dementia,” Mitchell said.

While the poems can be enjoyed as art, the writer believes the book will also serve as a source of therapy, encouraging comfort and understanding for families going through the same thing.

“I’m also looking forward to it being discussed in book groups,” Mitchell said. “It’s a book to start conversations with other people about dementia. I talk about happy times, frustrating times and heart-breaking times.

“It breaks my heart when a person with dementia is cut off by a loved one confused about how to interact,” she said.

Mitchell said she’s happy Wising Up Press wanted to work with the project because the publisher has a social vision as seen in its motto, ‘Finding the We in Them, the Us in You.’”

She hopes the book of poems will inspire others to treasure the gifts of dementia that are inevitably part of the sad and challenging times.

“It will help us not to forget if we are able to remember,” she said. “People with dementia are not necessarily lost to us. Even if our loved ones do not remember us, we can remember them. We take over when our loved ones can no longer carry on in all ways.”

When her mother was diagnosed, Mitchell devoted herself to learning about the brain and dementia through books and online sources.

“That was a productive way for me to deal with something that makes you want to sit down and cry,” she said.

A vision

The Meadowview author gathered and nurtured ideas for the book for years before it came together in this incarnation.

“This book is long in coming,” Mitchell said. “I went through many drafts.”

After her mother died in 2011, Mitchell kept the dream about a book alive. In her professional development plan at work, she wrote in 2014, “As time permits, I work on a book project that combines poems by me and writing by my mother to write about Alzheimer’s disease in a way that validates and documents the voice(s) of the person with AD.”

When she retired, and the pandemic arrived, she had more time to follow through on the project and to seek a publisher.

“During the pandemic,” she mused, “I started looking anew at my vision.”

To supplement her poems, she created found poems out of words spoken or written by her mother while she was living. Mitchell had saved letters and documented many conversations she had with her mother, even up until her death. One of the found poems is from a birthday note her mother penned to Mitchell’s son on a birthday. Other poems document stories told to her by her mother over the years as well as interactions over the years.

Mitchell describes the book of poems as having a narrative arc, giving an account that connects her life with her mother’s life. The poems work together holistically to tell a story, although most can stand alone as well.

The mother and daughter remained very close throughout the years, each sharing their ups and downs in life.

Ironically, both of them were diagnosed with breast cancer the same week in 2010, her mother for the second time. “When Mama was in hospice care, I was in cancer treatment,” Mitchell said. “I felt we were mirror images, but my oncologist reminded me I was going to get better.”

Her poem “Emergency Room” tells how Mitchell had to leave her chemotherapy treatment to attend to her mother in the emergency room one day, and how the grace of the attending doctor comforted both of them.

The book starts off with a poem written by Mitchell as a child in 1969. Entitled “Mother’s Day,” the poem describes the flowers she picked for her mother for Mother’s Day. She wanted to use this poem as the epigraph because it reflects an innocent time in life.

One poem deals with letting go of the sentimental things left behind by a loved one.

Mitchell’s poem “Threads” tells about a coat her mother hemmed the night before she moved from South Carolina to Southwest Virginia to live in a nursing home near her daughter. The daughter said she kept the coat for years after the death of her mother, but later decided to donate it so that it could keep someone else warm in the winter, which is what her mother would have wanted.

Before relinquishing the coat, Mitchell removed the thread her mother used to hem the coat so many years ago. She keeps the used thread in a porcelain bowl on the mantel in her home.

An excerpt of the poem reads, “I think of my mother the last night in her home, / sitting in her chair by the last lamp she would own, / pulling white thread through gray wool to hem a coat / too large for her by all degrees, bought off the rack / by her son to keep her warm on her last trip, her trip to me.”

Later in the book, the author shares poetry she composed in the voice of her mother.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life,” Mitchell said. “I read some of these poems still, and I just cry.”

The poem “I Am Still Here,” written by Mitchell, is meant to soothe others disconcerted by dramatic changes they see in a loved one.

“I am still here,” an excerpt reads. “My eyes are the keyhole / to a past we share. / Look into them, / and remember good times.”

Early years

Mitchell has been writing creatively since she was a child, raised in South Carolina and North Carolina by a father who was a genius with words—and a poet himself—and a mother who was a talented storyteller.

“We always had a house with more books than anything,” she said, pointing to a collection of poetry anthologies that belonged to her father, placed on her mantel for safe keeping. Her mother gave them to her when he died.

As an emergent reader, Mitchell read adult books along with her own children’s books. She also enjoyed encyclopedias. Gravitating to the art of poetry, she filled a Blue Horse composition book with her original poems as a child, often leaving the book on the kitchen table for her father to read when he came home after a late-night shift as a newspaper editor.

“He’d always leave a check or star at the top of the page,” she said.

After graduation from Booker T. Washington High School in Columbia, Mitchell received both a Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees in English from the University of South Carolina before completing a doctorate degree at The University of Texas in 1987.

She said her “dream job,” after working in a variety of positions over the years, was her first tenure-track position as an English professor at Emory & Henry College, a position she held for 33 years. Mitchell retired in 2020 with emeritus status.

Nowadays, Mitchell can be found working on writing and editing projects, visiting with family and friends, organizing her house, and sharing the region’s hiking trails with friends in the community. She volunteers with the Mt. Rogers Appalachian Trail Club, enjoying rare plant monitoring over the summer months.

As children, Mitchell and her brothers were introduced by their parents to the natural world and an appreciation for all that grows and lives there. As a result, the author tends to an array of plants and trees surrounding her picturesque house, tucked away in the country.

“My yard is a little wild right now. Over the years, it gets a little wilder,” she laughed, noticing a towering Jerusalem Artichoke reflecting in the glass door at her home. The sunflower is indigenous sunflower used as a root vegetable, she said.

Another specialty plant around her porch is a fig tree, one of her favorites. There are three in the yard

Indoors, a table of orchids, each growing in different stages of development, faces a sunny window, a place of inspiration for the writer. Violets sit atop her old piano.

Her home is a place of solitude where she thinks and writes about the people and places, and the treasures of the natural world that have shaped her life.

Her book of poems about her mother is not far from her reach.

“A Mother Speaks, A Daughter Listens: Journeying Together Through Dementia” can be found locally at The Emory Mercantile Company in Emory, Virginia, ordered online at Wising Up Press or Amazon and other leading book sellers.

Mitchell will conduct a book sale and signing for the public, along with other Emory-affiliated writers, during Homecoming celebration events from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, in front of the Emory Mercantile Company at 31011 Oxford Avenue, across from Emory & Henry College.

If You Go

What: Book signing by author Felicia Mitchell

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Emory Mercantile Company, 31011 Oxford Avenue, across from Emory & Henry College.

