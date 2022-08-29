Watch Now - Exhibit on Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison concert opens at BCCM

BRISTOL, Va. – Outlaw. Advocate. Icon. Legend.

Johnny Cash was all of those and more but the Country Music Hall of Fame performer’s career took a notable pivot with the May 1968 release of “At Folsom Prison,” a live album that reinvigorated Cash’s brand – as the title song rose to No. 1 on the charts, earning widespread acclaim and helping spark a network TV show.

The album was recorded during two shows for a room full of inmates – chosen for their good behavior -- guards and prison officials at California’s Folsom State Prison in January 1968. The album was released four months later. Decades later, Rolling Stone magazine ranked it as the third greatest live album ever recorded

Photographs taken during Cash’s two concerts inside California’s Folsom State Prison on Jan. 13, 1968, are the focus of the next special exhibit at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum – 1968: A Folsom Redemption. The special exhibit opens Sept. 1 and will close Oct. 20. It was created using 32 photographs taken by Dan Poush and information provided by writer Gene Beley.

“The images are a really wide variety. Some of them are posed for promotional and publicity shots and some are as they arrive in California, walking through the prison yard, of the actual concert itself,” Rene Rodgers, head curator of the BCMM, said.

The exhibit also includes images of Cash and his wife from the following year. It was created by Exhibits USA, a national division of Mid-America Arts Alliance and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“That was a real turning point in his career. He had stopped doing drugs and was getting his life back together,” she said.

Cash had written Folsom Prison Blues in the 1950s after watching the film Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison and it was his second single released on Sun Records. The live version is the one most remember – recorded live inside the prison and released in April 1968.

“We are supplementing the photos with some items from our collection, some things we borrowed from Hard Rock International,” she said.

Items include a fan’s scrapbook of Johnny Cash, a program from the 1971 Country Music Day celebration in downtown Bristol where Cash and others performed during a dedication ceremony for the first marker for the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings and an array of posters, photographs and other items.

Special programming in conjunction with the exhibit includes a live presentation by journalist Gene Beley about being at the recordings and his role in documenting history. That will be a ticketed event and tickets are $15 plus tax.

Other events include a Museum Talk Thursday, Sept. 15, at noon. The program will be a discussion with the hosts of Ear Hustle about San Quentin Prison's history, museum, and music. Cash later recorded another live album at San Quentin prison in California.

On Oct. 30, the museum will screen the film “Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison,” which inspired the song. That will be at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Rodgers expects this will be popular given Cash’s notoriety and his connections to this region.

“For us, Johnny Cash is a huge part of the Carter Family story,” she said. “He spent a lot of his career performing with them and keeping their music alive. Johnny Cash is a huge part of their legacy and he performed often at the Carter Fold, so the connection he had here locally is important.”

Admission to the exhibit is included in the price of every BCMM ticket.