Virginia Highlands Festival Full Schedule (July 23-Aug. 1)

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
At 93, Nancy Patterson Lamb leads a quiet life in her Damascus Main Street home, caring for her two cats, Buttercup and Millie, and these days reflecting on her life as an inventive ceramic artist.
A wealth of outdoor activities is in store this year during the Virginia Highlands Festival. Here’s a glance at some of the offerings that you will find:
Tickets for Buddy Guy at the Cameo Theatre in Bristol, Virginia, on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m., are on sale now. And after a year of cancellations, Fun Fest caps its 40th anniversary this weekend. Music leads the final weekend from Thursday, July 22, through Saturday, July 24.
Antiques and art are arriving in Abingdon next weekend for the long-awaited return of the popular Virginia Highlands Festival. Like most events last year, the long-running event, founded in 1949, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.