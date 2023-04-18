WISE, Va. — Isabella Maggard of Pound, Virginia, a student of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, recently won the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship.

A first-generation college student majoring in environmental science, Maggard will graduate from UVA Wise May 2024. She was chosen for the Goldwater honor from a pool of more than 5,000 potential applicants from across the U.S. Only 413 recipients of the Scholarship were named, according to a written statement.

She is the second UVA Wise student to receive the honor. The first student won as a then-Clinch Valley College student in 1993.

“I literally cried happy tears when I received the email stating that I was selected as a Goldwater Scholar,” Maggard said. “It was a dream come true that I was awarded this very prestigious and national award. I hope to inspire my fellow classmates and demonstrate that UVA Wise students are competitive on a national level.”

Goldwater Scholars receive an amount equal to the cost of tuition, mandatory fees, books and room and board minus the amount of support provided for by other sources, up to a maximum of $7,500 per full academic year.

“Isabella’s success shows how UVA Wise students can, when given opportunity, not only compete for but earn national recognition for their intellect and drive,” said Donna P. Henry, Chancellor of UVA Wise.

Maggard says that, of all the opportunities that the Scholarship presents, she’s most looking forward to being part of the Goldwater Scholarship Community, which is a network of scholars helping scholars. The community provides mentorship, professional development and opportunities to meet others.

“I have thrived because of the program’s efforts to broaden participation in STEM to under-served groups with financial need,” Maggard said. “I am grateful for the academic support, mentoring and opportunities, and it has inspired me to help others. I am a peer mentor for freshmen and a tutor in chemistry and physics.”