ABINGDON, Va. — As many as 50 Abingdon High School students will make a big splash at center stage when the school presents the musical production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” opening in March.

The theatrical performance comes just months from the release of a remake of the Disney box office film, a fantasy live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1989 animated story.

Performances for the school’s production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” are 7 p.m. on March 24, 25 and 31 and April 1, with matinees at 2 p.m. on March 25 and April 1.

The student musical, involving youth in grades 9 through 12, is one of the largest theatrical productions at the school, following the school’s production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” last year.

According to Brandy Baxter, choral director at the school, the students will return from spring break next week, prepared to pull together all of the elements of the musical — the costumes, set designs, and lighting.

“After rehearsing four days a week and Saturdays since January, the students are really feeling the excitement of the show,” Baxter said.

“And, the entire school can’t wait, either,” said Baxter.

She works alongside the director, Kathleen Buttolph, who since returning to Abingdon has been working to increase theater education in Washington County Schools. Buttolph, an Emory & Henry College Theatre alumna, holds a masters in Teaching Theatre K-12 and is currently earning a master of fine arts in Theatre Education from Mississippi University for Women.

“People of all ages came to last year’s performance and for some of them it was the first musical they’ve ever attended,” Baxter said.

“We want to bring in that same audience and give them another taste of live theatre. ‘Little Mermaid’ is a Disney movie that appeals to most everyone. Some people will remember seeing the film when they were young, and now they’re bringing their own children.”

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” tells the story of a teenage mermaid princess named Ariel, played by 11-grade student Quinn Price, who is dissatisfied with life under the sea and curious about the human world. Ariel falls in love with a human prince named Eric, played by John Godfrey, also an 11-grade student.

Ariel makes a magic deal with the sea witch, Ursula, played by Bella Clark, a sophomore, to become human and be with him.

Baxter said one of their greatest accomplishments will be giving audiences an “under water feeling” during the performances.

Backdrops, props, lighting and sound, most of which have been designed by students, will be used to achieve the sea-like atmosphere where the stage is filled with beautiful colors and theatrical effects.

“Every week when I think it can’t get more beautiful, we have a set-build day and it gets more gorgeous,” Baxter said.

Adults and children of all ages will get to visit with the student actors during a meet-and-greet event at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, in the school cafeteria. Each child will have a snack, make a craft, and have a story time with Ariel.

The tickets are $15 for each child accompanied by an adult. The meet and greet event is limited to 40 ticket holders.

The cast of students

The school production includes a large cast of students, some veterans to the stage and others new performers.

“We have a lot of students who are in band and sports. It’s pretty neat for the entire school to see them out of context from the classroom or sports field,” said Baxter.

Price said she’s enjoyed learning how to develop the character of Ariel.

“I’ve absolutely adored doing this musical. It gives you a chance to express yourself after a long day of school, and I enjoy the story itself,” Price said. “Growing up I watched a bunch of Disney movies and this has fulfilled all my little girl dreams of being an actual Disney princess.”

Godfrey said “it’s a lot of fun to be jubilant and vibrant and one of the big characters on stage. Over the course of three months, I feel like I’ve grown so much as an actor and singer.” Godfrey was the assistant stage manager for last year’s musical.

As director, Buttolph has witnessed the students take ownership and leadership in the design of the musical.

“There are students who have never been on stage before and they have lead roles. Watching that process of growth has been amazing,” she said.

Baxter said some of the students who have singing parts are not members of chorus at the school. “The students have grown so much vocally, especially the students who are brand new to singing on stage. I cried during one rehearsal because of how much a certain student had opened up.”

Alex Broome, a freshman, had never done anything like this before. “I’ve learned how to sing and dance. It’s fun.”

But, the stage isn’t for everyone. Some students choose to work behind the scenes.

“They’re not performers but they are doers and helpers and we couldn’t manage without them,” said the choral director.

Katie Terry, a senior at the school, is one of those students who chose to work backstage.

“You get to watch the show a lot more than other people,” laughed the student who is the stage manager. She manages the crew while helping rehearsals run smoothly. “Everyone in the musical wants the best for the show,” she said.

A village of supporters

The production is a school and community-wide effort this year, garnering support from a host of students, businesses, and organizations.

Although members of the school’s Choral Boosters raised money through fundraisers and sponsorships to put on the musical, additional funds and supplies were needed to pull off the six days of performances.

Costumes and props are on loan from Theatre Bristol and Sullivan County’s newly built Westridge High School in Blountville, Tennessee. The YWCA donated princess gowns to the cast. Other sponsors include J.J.’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Ballad Health and Johnston Memorial Hospital, the Theatre Department at Emory & Henry College, Mamma Mia Restaurant, Catherine D. O’Brien, Esquire, Highlands Glass Co., and the show’s headlining sponsor, Berry Home Centers.

Students in the advertising design program at Washington County Career & Technical Education Center designed the show’s program, posters and T-shirts. Students in an audio engineering class at the high school are in charge of sound effects and running the microphones. The school’s art department helped to paint stage sets.

Tickets to the Little Mermaid performances at Abingdon High School are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets are free for ages five and younger. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.abingdonchorus.square.site.

If You Go

What: “Meet and Greet” student actors for “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25

Where: School cafeteria at Abingdon High School

What: “Disney’s The Little Mermaid”

When: Student performances are 7 p.m. on March 24, 25, 31 and April 1 with matinees at 2 p.m. on March 25 and April 1.

Where: Abingdon High School Auditorium, 705 Thompson Drive, Abingdon, Virginia

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.