Two Rotarians celebrate 50 years of frolics

EMORY, Va. - Rotarians Ed Damer and Neel Rich laughed and told stories around the kitchen table last week, only days away from being recognized for their half-century participation in one of the area’s most-loved--- and whacky--- comedy shows.

Damer, 84, and Rich, 88, both of Meadowview have participated in the Abingdon Rotary Club’s annual Rotary Frolics fundraiser since joining the club in 1972, each reaching impressive milestones that mark hundreds of service hours.

Providing an evening of a frolicking good time, the performances mark the one time of the year when Rotarians get to act silly on stage while raising thousands of dollars for worthy local charities and scholarships. This year, a portion of the funding will be used to install a Rotary splash pad for the Abingdon Sports Complex at The Meadows.

The two Rotarians will be recognized for participating in the Rotary Frolics for 50 years each during this year’s shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30.

The 73rd annual Rotary Frolics has moved its two-day production to the Kennedy-Reedy Theatre at Emory & Henry College for the 2022 shows, carrying the theme, “The Rotary Frolics Goes to Emory & Henry College.” The move was the result of Barter Theatre renovations taking place during the usual Rotary Frolics schedule.

Mark Graham, who has directed the Rotary Frolics since Damer retired as the director in 2018, will introduce the two Rotarians during the shows, along with Tara Ellis, district governor of Rotary International, who will be in attendance to honor the members.

Volunteering as stage manager and ticket master for 49 years has been a natural fit for Rich, who had overseen events for the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service from 1959 to 1990. Damer, an emeritus professor of philosophy at Emory & Henry College, has an extensive musical background, often singing on stage during the show’s comedic skits. He eventually became director of the show, retiring in 2018 after serving as director for 44 years.

Thanks for the memories

Damer and Rich have many memories of the early shows.

According to them, prior to the 1970s, the show was simply a gathering of local talent, mixed with a bit of humor.

“The show eventually became exclusively hosted by our Rotary members. That was a big change,” said Damer. “I think that’s been the key to our success. Most of our entertainment comes from our own members.

“Working and rehearsing together is the glue that has strengthened our friendships all these years.”

Early on, local high school bands provided entertainment, but by the 1980s, the club formed its own band composed of club members which perform at each Rotary Frolics show.

Developing themes each year has made the show much stronger, Damer said, who explained the shows follow a Saturday Night Live format with most acts following one after another.

“Do you remember when?”

Browsing through old programs scattered on the kitchen table conjured up lots of memories for Damer and Rich.

“Remember the year you sang the song “Old Mother Hubbard,” asked Rich to his friend with humor in his voice.

Damer recalled performing the operatic version of the nursery rhyme to a group of children on stage one year.

While most of the shows come off without a hitch, some of them are remembered for their bloopers.

Like the time, a guest magician failed to secure the key to a locked box containing a person.

Or, the time the curtain was raised on a group of Rotarian singers who stood silently in front of an audience waiting several minutes for accompanying music to begin.

During the years, the shows have taken on various themes.

On stage, the members have gone on a cruise, attended Democratic and Republican conventions, and traveled to all of the venues of the Crooked Road. What resembled a future machine allowed the members to go back in time during a “Back to the Future” show.

“Hello, Connie,” set to resemble the “Hello, Dolly” musical, was a tribute to the late Connie Culberson, a beloved member of the Abingdon Rotary Club, when he retired as master of ceremonies for the show.

During the early days, the Rotary members were in charge of managing the ticket box office and the presentation of their work, but now the Barter Theatre handles the lighting and sound, ushering, and ticket sales. Graham said next year’s performance will probably return to the Barter Theatre stage.

2022 Rotary Frolics

Local music is an important part of the Rotary Frolics each year.

This year’s show will feature local musicians from the band “Phantom,” Dr. Mark Handy on banjo, and Jack Hinshelwood, who is known for singing and playing traditional songs on the guitar. Phantom will provide pre-show music starting at 7 p.m. as well as throughout the show.

This year’s show will offer audience members much of the same shenanigans, all done at the expense of Rotarian community leaders who give their time and talents annually for the cause.

“We’re often mean and mistreat each other during the show. You can’t wear your feelings on your sleeves,” laughed Damer. “But, it’s all done in good fun.”

“ROTN News” and “Bert and Bart” are hilarious skits that audience members come to expect each year. Bert and Bart are played by County Treasurer Fred Parker and Abingdon attorney Wayne Austin.

Imitating the television series, “The Masked Singer,” a special guest wearing an Emory & Henry mascot uniform will perform before a panel of judges who will try to determine the masked singer.

“We really like to keep the content as local as possible,” Graham said. “I think that’s why people have kept coming to the show for so many years. It’s a lot of local humor about local politicians and public figures.”

“The show is like nothing else you will see anywhere and it’s a great bargain for $20 a ticket,” Graham said.

The Rotary Frolics is a major fundraiser for the club, raising money to benefit numerous non-profit organizations in the community that serve youth.

“We raise the money and turn around and give it away to many worthwhile programs in the community that serve youth,” Graham said.

According to Graham, the variety show requires hours of planning before it hits the stage each year.

“We start in September hammering out ideas for skits, musical acts, and other content, before a team of writers begins the writing process.

“It involves a lot of work, but the rewards are priceless,” he said.

Tickets to the Rotary Frolics are $20 each and can be purchased from an Abingdon Rotary Club member, or by calling (276) 608-2685.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.