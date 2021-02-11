Tray Wellington headlines Bristol’s Border Bash livestream show on Tuesday

Dreams as wide as a Southerner’s elongated vowels attach to the music of Tray Wellington.
A banjo player on the rise, Wellington’s a man whose dreams are engaged.
Thumb a ride with Wellington when he streams live courtesy Bristol’s Border Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Presented by Believe in Bristol, find the feed at www.facebook.com/borderbashbristol.
“It’s going to be mostly original stuff, some vocals, some instrumentals,” said Wellington, by phone from Johnson City.
A native of Ashe County, North Carolina, Wellington is in his senior year at East Tennessee State University. He’s majoring in ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music program.
“I’m minoring in marketing,” Wellington, 21, said.
Back to the Border Bash show. Wellington headlines as part of a monthlong series to honor Black History Month. It’s free of charge to access and view.
“There will be a variety,” Wellington, the 2019 IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year, said. “Sometimes it’ll be straight-up bluegrass, sometimes jazz.”
Wellington’s love of the banjo began in childhood. Gradually, he sought and discovered such pioneering players as bluegrass’s Earl Scruggs and fusion’s Bela Fleck.
“I’m drawn to the sound of the banjo,” he said. “I started on electric guitar in middle school. I joined the Mountain Music Club at school. That’s the first time I’d heard the banjo. I just loved it, loved the sound of it. For a long time, I did just traditional bluegrass.”
He still plays bluegrass from traditional and progressive points of style. Only thing, he’s ventured beyond those parameters in search of approaches embraced by such adventurists as Bela Fleck.
“I have some favorite artists — Bela Fleck, obviously, because I play banjo,” Wellington said. “I like Charlie Parker. I like Otis Redding a lot. John Hartford, too. I love Earl Scruggs. It’s on a rotating thing, the music I love. One day I love a thing, and then it’s on to another thing.”
Wellington speaks of and explores music much as Vincent Van Gogh painted. He’s an impressionist, open to exploration. That’s reflected in “Gibbous Moon,” an instrumental that appears on his debut album, last year’s “Uncaged Thoughts.”
“It’s free, almost, the vibe of it,” Wellington said of his original, “Gibbous Moon.” “You have a lot of room to play. It’s kind of a modal jazz thing.”
Thus far, he’s maintained focus on instrumental music, at least in terms of what he’s released to the public. That’s about to change.
“I’ve written a lot lately,” he said. “One is called ‘Day Like This,’ which I wrote with my roommate. It’s hard to find a song that’s happy. It’s about a guy who knows he’s on a path he likes, and he’s happy about that.”
That sounds like Tray Wellington. As a kid, he latched upon and fell in love with the banjo. Music by such figures as Doc Watson encouraged him. Today he strides along a route toward a career in music. Perhaps someday he, too, will become a trailblazer for those yet to come.
“I want to perform professionally,” Wellington said. “I’ve done that quite a bit. I realized I wanted to do that when I was going to competitions, probably by the end of my 9th grade year.”
