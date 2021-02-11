Tray Wellington headlines Bristol’s Border Bash livestream show on Tuesday

“It’s free, almost, the vibe of it,” Wellington said of his original, “Gibbous Moon.” “You have a lot of room to play. It’s kind of a modal jazz thing.”

Thus far, he’s maintained focus on instrumental music, at least in terms of what he’s released to the public. That’s about to change.

“I’ve written a lot lately,” he said. “One is called ‘Day Like This,’ which I wrote with my roommate. It’s hard to find a song that’s happy. It’s about a guy who knows he’s on a path he likes, and he’s happy about that.”

That sounds like Tray Wellington. As a kid, he latched upon and fell in love with the banjo. Music by such figures as Doc Watson encouraged him. Today he strides along a route toward a career in music. Perhaps someday he, too, will become a trailblazer for those yet to come.

“I want to perform professionally,” Wellington said. “I’ve done that quite a bit. I realized I wanted to do that when I was going to competitions, probably by the end of my 9th grade year.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.