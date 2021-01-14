Tim White helms return of PBS’ ‘Song of the Mountains’

A pair of options exist to view the performance. Buy a ticket, mask up and attend “Song of the Mountains” on-site at the Lincoln. For those not yet ready to do so, stay home and tune in via www.songofthemountains.org, which will feature a link to access a free livestream of the program.

Whichever, the return of “Song of the Mountains” may represent better days ahead for all.

“I didn’t want last March to be our last show,” White said. “Our motto is keeping the music alive. I felt a little bit lost during the time off. But I know we will survive this.”

Out of doors on Monday afternoon, snowflakes as white as White’s name fell gently to the ground. Inside his man cave, White drew from a fat cigar and grinned. His optimism threatened to puncture the blanket of gray sky.

“Like the old Charlie Waller song says, ‘you have to toughen up and hunker down,’” White said. “You can’t quit.”

To help them survive the shortfall of COVID-caused closures, “Song of the Mountains” recently established a GoFundMe page. Find the link to contribute to the non-profit via its website.

“PBS does not fund us,” White said. “We raise our own money.”