The homily reflected on home, being a part of a home, looking for your home, returning to your home, and to some smiles, repeating ‘there's no place like home’ three times.

Home is so important to us, so to provide the home we hope to as parents, it helps to begin with the end in mind.

What kind of home do we want for our children? The one we want for ourselves really. Where all the pressures of life can melt away and we can relax, dream, and discover. This ease means we can now focus on being our best or being creative, not just on surviving, or meeting impossible demands and expectations.

This home homily was for a dear friend who had passed away. He was not a young adult, but young enough to pass before his parents and leave some things unfinished.

At one time, many years before, he had gone through a particularly challenging time in his life. At a place where he needed to reach out for help, he had asked to come home. There was no hesitation, his parents made the trip and went and got him so he could be home. In the life of any family, this was a significant moment.

His parents had created a home, and he knew where it was and that he could count on it. Once back home, he began to heal and thrive. Once re-centered, he was able to reach out from the secure base and safe haven of home. He was again able to actively participate with his gifts and abilities and contribute to the community. He felt at home volunteering and serving others. He began to create and to perform, but it took coming home to benefit from nonjudgmental love that let him reset.

After the service, we looked at childhood pictures of family, lots of smiles, accompanied by many stories and laughter. It was a life filled with positive childhood experiences. Even the challenging times were part of the construction of this childhood home, built on empathy and trust, which in turn built resilience for recovery.

In parenting classes we talk about hopes and dreams for our children, so that we can dig deeper for what’s important. Children who become adults who show compassion and care about others is a trait decidedly more valued than wealth or success. Children who become adults who can reach out for help is a trait acknowledged to be more valued than pride or independence. We recognize the importance of social and emotional well-being without which there is little peace, no matter the success. We parent to help children become adults who create homes that are safe and caring because they grew up in such homes.

Every parent questions their parenting decisions, but there is nothing like the perspective given in this case. So many decisions and approaches we agonize over are clearly trivial, but not so with loving and being home to our children.

Even as we were teary, we celebrated this friend’s life, his talents and accomplishments, caring and generosity, and friendship. His parents not just provided a home but were home, in the very beginning, and when needed, and it's no coincidence he embodied what's most valuable.

