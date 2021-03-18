Theatre Bristol On Air presents radio-styled take on Sherlock Holmes mystery, ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’

Rehearsed then recorded online via Zoom teleconference, each On Air show focuses on the sound of the voices. Drama heightens with litanies of sound effects, added to the mix by soundographer Camille Gray.

“It’s a fresh opportunity for Theatre Bristol to involve people who are ready to be in big roles, but prefer to not take the stage,” Samantha Gray said. “They’ve found their creative niche through radio drama.”

As the pandemic overstays its presence, Theatre Bristol envelops “The Hound of the Baskervilles” into its On the Air presentation. Glenn Patterson, who steered last year’s “A Christmas Carol,” directs.

At its fore, Conan Doyle’s masterpiece features consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Dr. Watson.

“Holmes and Watson, it’s such an iconic pairing,” Patterson said. “When you close your eyes and listen, is that the character? Not watching the actors is something I found myself doing periodically.”

James Francis portrays Sherlock Holmes. Andrew Hunt plays Dr. Watson.

“Of all the genres, mysteries are my favorite,” Hunt said. “Arthur Conan Doyle was the undisputed king of mystery. He had fun with it.”