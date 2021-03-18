Theatre Bristol On Air presents radio-styled take on Sherlock Holmes mystery, ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’

A hellhound bays in the foggy distance. Footsteps, nefarious in tone, creep ever close.
Mystery permeates the air with expectant doom.
Theatre Bristol On Air mines Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s historically fertile Sherlock Holmes canon for its production of “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Presented as a radio-like show, the classic mystery broadcasts during the second half of March via Theatre Bristol’s website. By month’s end, it will air on radio 89.5 WETS.
“Theatre Bristol is so pleased with the achievement of our On Air programs,” said Samantha Gray, the show’s producer.
In the midst of the pandemic, Theatre Bristol scrapped last year’s season of staged productions. They shifted to an On Air format. In so doing, they rendered H.G. Wells’ “The War of the Worlds” in radio-like form to widespread success. They followed with Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in late fall.
Rehearsed then recorded online via Zoom teleconference, each On Air show focuses on the sound of the voices. Drama heightens with litanies of sound effects, added to the mix by soundographer Camille Gray.
“It’s a fresh opportunity for Theatre Bristol to involve people who are ready to be in big roles, but prefer to not take the stage,” Samantha Gray said. “They’ve found their creative niche through radio drama.”
As the pandemic overstays its presence, Theatre Bristol envelops “The Hound of the Baskervilles” into its On the Air presentation. Glenn Patterson, who steered last year’s “A Christmas Carol,” directs.
At its fore, Conan Doyle’s masterpiece features consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Dr. Watson.
“Holmes and Watson, it’s such an iconic pairing,” Patterson said. “When you close your eyes and listen, is that the character? Not watching the actors is something I found myself doing periodically.”
James Francis portrays Sherlock Holmes. Andrew Hunt plays Dr. Watson.
“Of all the genres, mysteries are my favorite,” Hunt said. “Arthur Conan Doyle was the undisputed king of mystery. He had fun with it.”
Upon the death of his uncle, Sir Charles Baskerville, Sir Henry Baskerville inherits the considerable family estate at Baskerville Hall in Devonshire, England. Its spooky environs elevate precipitously upon the legend of a spectral hound. Into an air of nefariousness and intrigue goes young Sir Henry amid a befuddling mystery.
Watson and then Holmes venture from their London digs to Baskerville Hall to solve the matter — as dramatized radio-style.
“Radio is theater of the mind,” Hunt said. “When we recorded the show, we didn’t hear the hound, door creaks or gunshots. We have to imagine them. We can’t see the audience. We can’t hear the audience. Radio drama doesn’t allow for that.”
Recording finished about a week ago. Camille Gray then worked to add essential sound effects. When listeners access the show via www.theatrebristol.org, they will hear a program that hearkens back to live radio’s zenith years of the 1930s and ’40s.
“It’s free and fun for the whole family,” Samantha Gray said.
Though free of admission, donations to nonprofit Theatre Bristol are accepted.
Meanwhile, sidle up to the screen. Engage the mind for an adventure that reminds us the extent to which imagination, when ignited and inflamed, can lead us by the brain into a place and time our body could never explore.
A mystery, you shall hear, is afoot!
“Oh, it’s marvelous hearing it all come together,” Patterson said. “It’s a wonderful story.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.