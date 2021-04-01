 Skip to main content
The William King Museum of Art exhibits ‘Tennessee Fancy: Decorative Arts of Northeast Tennessee 1780-1940’ from April 1 through Oct. 31
ABINGDON, Va. — Betsy White wants you to take a taste of Tennessee in Southwest Virginia this spring, summer and fall.

Call it “Tennessee Fancy.”

“What I like about it is it’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous,” said White, the executive director of the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia.

The elaborate “Tennessee Fancy” exhibit at the arts center is open April 1 to Oct. 31 as the museum’s current Cultural Heritage Exhibit.

“It focuses on the extraordinary decorative quality of furniture in Northeast Tennessee,” White said. “It’s just a wonderful salute to Northeast Tennessee decorative arts.”

This marks the first totally-Tennessee exhibit in the museum’s history, White said.

Besides furniture, the exhibit includes pottery and quilts, representing the region from 1780 to 1940.

“It’s named ‘Tennessee Fancy’ for a reason. It’s pretty fancy,” White said with a laugh.

Pieces in this showcase have come from several sources, including the Netherland Inn of Kingsport; Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee; and Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia.

Furniture on exhibit includes a covered desk and a tall-case clock — two of White’s favorites.

You’ll find colorful quilts in the show, along with a coverlet. And you’ll see several paintings by the Tennessee artist Samuel Shaver

“Plus, the pottery is just outstanding. … It’s one extraordinary collection,” White said.

Other artists represented include Cain Pottery, which was based in Sullivan County, Tennessee, according to White, who wrote about many of the featured artists in her books “Great Road Style” and “Backcountry Makers.”

“It’s a beautiful exhibit,” White said. “I have to say it’s the epitome of fancy.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com

