The Tray Wellington Band, Honey Badgers headline the second round of Bristol’s 2021 Border Bash summer concert series on Friday, June 18

Border Bash signals a return to near normalcy in downtown Bristol.
During its return two weeks ago, droves of citizens convened at the Downtown Center. People gathered as in years past. Musicians played. Masks were few.
The Tray Wellington Band headlines the next installment of Border Bash. Presented by Believe in Bristol, the second round of the spring and summer concert series stages in downtown Bristol on Friday, June 18. Bristol’s Honey Badgers open the evening’s music.
“Tray’s a young, up-and-coming musician,” said Jessica Barnett, a volunteer with Believe in Bristol. She worked to book musicians for this year’s Border Bash.
“What I like about Tray,” Barnett said, “he’s new and fresh and comes with a different perspective of the bluegrass genre.”
A native of Ashe County, North Carolina, the Southern-drawling Wellington recently graduated from East Tennessee State University. He majored in ETSU’s fabled Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music program.
Despite his love of bluegrass, his sound encompasses a broad spectrum of acoustic styles.
“There will be a variety,” said Wellington earlier this year of his music. “Sometimes it’ll be straight-up bluegrass, sometimes jazz.”
Wellington primarily plays banjo. Though he started on electric guitar as a child, he gravitated to banjo as a member of his middle school’s Mountain Music Club.
“I’m drawn to the sound of the banjo,” he said. “I just loved it, loved the sound of it. For a long time, I did just traditional bluegrass.”
Wellington’s talent on banjo in bluegrass was recognized by the International Bluegrass Music Association. In 2019, he won IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year. Listen for him to play a selection of his instrumental compositions on Friday, including the fluid modal jazz of “Gibbous Moon.”
Gradually and of late, Wellington has been turning to writing songs with lyrics. For instance, he recently co-wrote “Day Like This” with his roommate.
“It’s hard to find a song that’s happy,” Wellington said. “It’s about a guy who knows he’s on a path he likes, and he’s happy about that.”
He will have an abundance of things about which to be happy on Friday. Most noticeably, Border Bash’s exhibition of live music and general communal essence should continue as in days gone by.
“It went really well two weeks ago,” Barnett said. “People were excited. People were up and dancing in front of the stage.”
Barnett said she hopes to see a similar response to Wellington’s lively and clever music.
Likewise, that of Bristol’s Honey Badgers.
In years past, Border Bash delivered live music as a means of entertainment. In the midst of the diminishing pandemic, Border Bash provides an opportunity for people to exhale while being entertained.
“I like it because it’s relaxed, low-key, and we get to see people. We get to see people in person now!” Barnett said. “This is a great way to get back out. And you don’t have to wear a mask!”
