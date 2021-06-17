The Tray Wellington Band, Honey Badgers headline the second round of Bristol’s 2021 Border Bash summer concert series on Friday, June 18

A native of Ashe County, North Carolina, the Southern-drawling Wellington recently graduated from East Tennessee State University. He majored in ETSU’s fabled Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Country Music program.

Despite his love of bluegrass, his sound encompasses a broad spectrum of acoustic styles.

“There will be a variety,” said Wellington earlier this year of his music. “Sometimes it’ll be straight-up bluegrass, sometimes jazz.”

Wellington primarily plays banjo. Though he started on electric guitar as a child, he gravitated to banjo as a member of his middle school’s Mountain Music Club.

“I’m drawn to the sound of the banjo,” he said. “I just loved it, loved the sound of it. For a long time, I did just traditional bluegrass.”

Wellington’s talent on banjo in bluegrass was recognized by the International Bluegrass Music Association. In 2019, he won IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year. Listen for him to play a selection of his instrumental compositions on Friday, including the fluid modal jazz of “Gibbous Moon.”

Gradually and of late, Wellington has been turning to writing songs with lyrics. For instance, he recently co-wrote “Day Like This” with his roommate.