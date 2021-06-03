The Tan and Sober Gentlemen storm in to headline the return of Bristol’s beloved Border Bash on Friday

If hurricanes could play music, they’d sound something like North Carolina’s Tan and Sober Gentlemen.

Whirlwinds onstage and on record, The Tan and Sober Gentlemen headline the return of Bristol’s beloved Border Bash. Presented by Believe in Bristol and slated to stage in downtown Bristol on Friday, June 4, Border Bash marks its 21st year as a spring and summer concert series. East Tennessee’s stellar Loose Leaves open the show.

“I am thrilled to be playing Border Bash — absolutely thrilled,” said Ben Noblit, upright bassist in The Tan and Sober Gentlemen. “We have not really played in Bristol. Hey, Bristol, that’s where it all started.”

And yes, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion officials, Noblit said that he would cherish the opportunity for his band to play the festival. Then again, after a year or so off the road, he said The Tan and Sober Gentlemen are grateful to again play for live audiences.

“Lord, it feels amazing,” Noblit, 29, said by phone last week from a tour stop in Charleston, South Carolina. “It’s good to be back to feeling like us. Now, it’s all well and good.”

As with many bands, The Tan and Sober Gentlemen were not exactly dormant during the pandemic. They recorded new music.