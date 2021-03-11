The Queens of Country pay homage to women country music singers at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Come Tuesday, they’ll perform as The Queens of Country for the first time.

“We’re going to pay homage to women country music singers,” Tripp said. “We’re going to do some Carter Family songs. We’re also going to do some of our own originals.”

Jessica Barnett, a Believe in Bristol volunteer, organized Border Bash’s monthlong nods to Women’s History Month.

“Coming from a woman, why not have a music series that features women?” said Barnett. “Women have been integral in music for years. We’re got a lot of women artists in this area who are super talented.”

For instance, Kelsey Rae.

“I’m insanely enamored with Kelsey Rae,” Tripp said. “Phenomenal talent. Beautiful songbird, really. Her singing is gorgeous. She can belt Patsy Cline songs like nobody’s business, but in the same light, she sounds like Kelsey Rae. She’s fantastic. That star is about to shoot.”

Then there’s Momma Molasses.

“That woman is a powerhouse — so much sass and talent and fire,” Tripp said. “Just listen to her. I feel so uplifted even when she’s singing the saddest of songs.”