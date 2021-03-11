The Queens of Country pay homage to women country music singers at 7 p.m. Tuesday

Women contributed vast amounts of the vivid brushstrokes that comprise country music history.
Maybelle Carter and Kitty Wells to Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton helped build and foster a foundation upon which generations of women have thrived.
A trio of women pay homage to the aforementioned legends and more Tuesday. Streamed live and presented by Believe in Bristol as part of Border Bash in recognition of Women’s History Month, The Queens of Country helm a program that underscores timeless contributions made by women in country music.
“Honestly,” said Tricia Tripp, one-third of The Queens of Country, “back in the day any of the women who were blazing the trail were queens of country. It was a male-dominated genre.”
Tripp leads Asheville-based honky-tonk troupe Hearts Gone South. Bristol’s Ella Patrick creates and performs Appalachian folk as Momma Molasses. Abingdon’s Kelsey Rae resides and performs vintage-styled country music from her base in Nashville.
Come Tuesday, they’ll perform as The Queens of Country for the first time.
“We’re going to pay homage to women country music singers,” Tripp said. “We’re going to do some Carter Family songs. We’re also going to do some of our own originals.”
Jessica Barnett, a Believe in Bristol volunteer, organized Border Bash’s monthlong nods to Women’s History Month.
“Coming from a woman, why not have a music series that features women?” said Barnett. “Women have been integral in music for years. We’re got a lot of women artists in this area who are super talented.”
For instance, Kelsey Rae.
“I’m insanely enamored with Kelsey Rae,” Tripp said. “Phenomenal talent. Beautiful songbird, really. Her singing is gorgeous. She can belt Patsy Cline songs like nobody’s business, but in the same light, she sounds like Kelsey Rae. She’s fantastic. That star is about to shoot.”
Then there’s Momma Molasses.
“That woman is a powerhouse — so much sass and talent and fire,” Tripp said. “Just listen to her. I feel so uplifted even when she’s singing the saddest of songs.”
Oh, and what of Tricia Tripp? She sings country as if she learned at the shrine of Kitty Wells. Substantive lyrics entwine with twang to communicate that which makes the heart beat in time with the blood of life.
“I bring a lot of heart and soul,” she said. “Tradition, too. Thunder, verve. I try to touch people and not leave them crying. You’ve got to get it out.”
Without lifting the lid on too many details of the show, Tripp did indicate that she plans to sing — among other things, a Tanya Tucker song. Of note, Tucker will co-headline Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September.
“I’m going to do Tanya Tucker’s ‘Don’t Believe My Heart Can Stand Another You,’” Tripp said.
Recorded when Tucker was but 16 years old, the sprightly tune debuted in December 1975. The song became her ninth Top 10 on Billboard’s country singles chart.
“It’s fun and upbeat,” Tripp said, who added that The Queens of Country will be augmented by an electric pedal steel guitar. The show, which streams for free from Border Bash’s Facebook page, will emanate from Clint Holley’s Earnest Tube studio in Bristol, Virginia.
Last week’s installment featured Julie Williams and The Fiddle Scene. Border Bash’s Women’s History Month series concludes next week with Erin Dalton on Tuesday, March 23.
“It’s women’s history month, so let’s highlight women and let’s give them a stage,” Barnett said. “Plus, there’s a desire for people to experience live music.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.