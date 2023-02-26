The recent Super Bowl reminded me how we like to watch the game and weigh in with our views and “expertise,” how we like to be armchair quarterbacks.

The years of experience of professional coaches and players that outpace our own does not stop us from assessing and second-guessing. Watching games and listening to commentary does provide a platform, but a very small platform compared to training with the best.

When we spend a lot of time near and around some topics we just can’t help but think we know about them.

If we grow up in church we might think we know how to be a theologian. If we attend school most of our lives, we might think we know plenty about being a teacher. If we grew up having parents, we think we know all there is to know about parenting.

We certainly do learn from these experiences, some of what to do, and just as much what not to do.

Without question, though, studying to be a teacher changes your perspective on and appreciation for teaching. Going to divinity school shows you that as much as you thought you knew, you have so much more to learn.

Learning about parenting, including understanding child development, how to help children grow and flourish, how our experiences affect our parenting, how to keep balance in the family, and much more, helps us be more successful and content as parents. Parenting education makes a difference, and it helps parents become more skillful and enjoy parenting more.

Have you ever thought about where your own parenting knowledge comes from?

It may have come from long-accepted parenting practices stemming from Emmett Holt and John B. Watson. In the early 20th century, these two gentlemen wrote books on parenting that were the go-to resources for parents. Their guidance that children should not be held, should not be hugged or kissed, that the rockers should be cut off the cradle, that you should only shake their hand before bed, and they should not picked up if they cry, became the norm for families. These influences permeate our society so much that today we can still hear people say, “If you pick up a crying baby you will spoil it.”

Gleaning parenting knowledge and practices from the culture we live in, including our families, is tricky, especially if the premise is off. Practices that were once accepted we now recognize as “normative abuse”: striking, shaming, neglect, isolation, and so on.

Today, professionals know that it is by responding sensitively to our children that we foster healthy development. Picking up a crying baby is important, really important. That by being affectionate and warm we nurture trust and empathy. By co-regulating and modeling, we help foster resilience and self-discipline.

Many years ago there were two teachers who dug deep to understand the challenges their students were facing. Through their research, they learned that there were basic parenting principles that would benefit these students, principles steeped in research and known to professionals. They began to work to bring this information to parents and now there are many organizations working to do the same, turning the tide so that children are routinely nurtured.

Through programs and classes, these organizations are helping parents break away from practices that permeate our society that we know are detrimental and, in fact, do not achieve the holy grail of independence that was originally sought.

Much of this change is based on John Bowlby, Mary Ainsworth, and Mary Main’s work in attachment theory, and the continued work on healthy brain development and positive childhood experiences, and so much more work now accessible to parents.

We can now access knowledge and practices that help us offer a safe haven and a secure base to our children. In turn, we learn about our children and know them like no one else. We learn to take the long view, how to navigate phases, how connection helps us be better parents, and we can learn helpful tips from other parents.

Equipped with this knowledge and preparation in our parenting, we are not armchair quarterbacks but rather in the best game of our lives.

Samantha Gray and her husband Dan are the parents of three children. Her parenting work includes Coordinator of Bristol’s Promise Parenting Education Network (BristolsPromise.org), Attached at the Heart Parenting Program Educator, Nurturings Board Member (Nurturings.org), and author of Directing Confidence: Cathy DeCaterina’s Theatre Bristol (TheatreBristol.org).