The Nutcracker: Beloved Christmas production returns to the Paramount for three performances Dec. 10-11

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tentacles of the pandemic reached far and wide and seized the art world. Among a list of affected entities, Bristol Ballet paused its performances for in-person audiences for two years.
Now Bristol Ballet’s back. Onstage and for audiences at the captivating Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee, Bristol Ballet returns as it left, with “The Nutcracker.” See the beloved Christmas production on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11.
“The kids are ecstatic,” said Michele Plescia, longtime artistic director of Bristol Ballet. “They’re excited to be back, live in the theater.”
Plescia spoke while seated in her office inside Bristol Ballet’s new location, the former Athens Steakhouse. On a shelf in her office, a box marked “SNOW” contains artificial snowflakes, which will be used during “The Nutcracker.” Several rooms away, rows of meticulously crafted costumes await dancers to wear.
“The snow came from the Moscow Ballet,” Plescia said as she retrieved the box and opened it to reveal a bounty of non-slick snow. “That will be in this production.”
“The Nutcracker” dates to 1816 and E.T.A. Hoffman’s tale, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” Frenchman Alexandre Dumas, best known for writing “The Three Musketeers,” altered Hoffman’s story. Russians turned it into a ballet in 1892. Russian musician Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky wrote the oh-so-familiar score.
Then, by the 1950s, Russian choreographer George Balanchine propelled “The Nutcracker” into the annals of American Christmas tradition.
“The music puts you in a good mood,” Plescia said. “We need that right now.”
From the music to the story, legions of people cherish “The Nutcracker.” Consequently, Bristol Ballet’s presentation of the timeless ballet is well in keeping with tradition. They do not make gigantic changes to the story or music.
“For a lot of people, ‘The Nutcracker’ is a part of their holiday tradition,” Plescia, who first danced in “The Nutcracker” for Bristol Ballet at age 10, said. “I try to be cognizant of that each year.”
In sum, “The Nutcracker” provides drama and majesty. Its narrative intends to and oftentimes does incur cases of the warm and fuzzies among audiences worldwide.
“It is a feel-good story,” Plescia said. “That’s what keeps them coming back. We want people to be satisfied with what they see and hear. Maybe they’ll want to see something in May.”
Each May, during normal, non-pandemic times, Bristol Ballet presents its spring program.
“Maybe they’ll see ‘The Nutcracker,’ walk out and say, ‘I want to see more,’” Plescia said. “It’s important to do a good, quality presentation. It’s important for people to like it.”
Grandeur on the stage, candy for the ears, “The Nutcracker” belongs alongside such traditional Christmas entertainment fare as Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and CBS Television’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
“It’s a fun show,” Plescia said, “which we need.”
Furthermore, Bristol Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” represents a return to normalcy. No cancellations or postponements. Instead, cement another brick in the wall of tradition.
“This is a landmark production for Bristol Ballet,” Plescia said. “We haven’t done this for two years. We’re part of a global reawakening, and we want people to come back.”
