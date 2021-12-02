The Nutcracker: Beloved Christmas production returns to the Paramount for three performances Dec. 10-11

“The snow came from the Moscow Ballet,” Plescia said as she retrieved the box and opened it to reveal a bounty of non-slick snow. “That will be in this production.”

“The Nutcracker” dates to 1816 and E.T.A. Hoffman’s tale, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” Frenchman Alexandre Dumas, best known for writing “The Three Musketeers,” altered Hoffman’s story. Russians turned it into a ballet in 1892. Russian musician Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky wrote the oh-so-familiar score.

Then, by the 1950s, Russian choreographer George Balanchine propelled “The Nutcracker” into the annals of American Christmas tradition.

“The music puts you in a good mood,” Plescia said. “We need that right now.”

From the music to the story, legions of people cherish “The Nutcracker.” Consequently, Bristol Ballet’s presentation of the timeless ballet is well in keeping with tradition. They do not make gigantic changes to the story or music.

“For a lot of people, ‘The Nutcracker’ is a part of their holiday tradition,” Plescia, who first danced in “The Nutcracker” for Bristol Ballet at age 10, said. “I try to be cognizant of that each year.”