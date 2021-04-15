The Maggie Valley Band joins the lineup at Capone’s on Sunday

Piano lessons as children contributed to music as a profession for sisters Whitney and Caroline Miller.
Together, they perform as The Maggie Valley Band.
Hear them stretch their musical muscles on Saturday, April 17 at Capone’s in Johnson City. The adventurous Maggie Valley Band turn up in a fetching lineup that includes Greeneville’s spectacular Dimestore Cowboys and Bristol’s captivating Chase Buchanan.
“Playing the piano taught us the love of music,” said Whitney Miller, by phone from their home in Maggie Valley, North Carolina.
Their parents insisted they learn then play piano each day for at least 30 minutes. As a result, not only did a stout love of music develop, but a resilient sense of discipline took root that serves their making and playing of music nowadays.
“Having to play piano was a good foundation for both of us,” Whitney Miller, 33, said. “It’s a universal thing that we’ve translated to other instruments.”
In their band Whitney plays guitar, mandolin, harmonica, and a guitar-banjo hybrid called the banjitar. Caroline plays bass and provides percussion. They can also play saxophone and, of course, piano. They each sing.
“When we’re on the road, people always assume one of us are named Maggie,” said Caroline Miller.
No Maggies in the musically wealthy Maggie Valley Band.
“When we’re in town, people think we’re bluegrass,” Caroline Miller, 29, said. “To us, there’s nothing out of the realm for us. We’re broad ranged. It’s Americana or folk rock.”
For several years, the Miller sisters busked in Maggie Valley. In their pre-teen and early teen years, they learned truckloads of valuable lessons including how to attract and maintain an audience while playing music on bustling street corners.
“The experience was indispensable,” Whitney Miller said. “It was the first time we had an audience. They did not come there to see you. For them to stop and give us money was a confidence builder. Caroline is still doing it on holidays.”
Indeed, Caroline Miller played her saxophone on street corners in Asheville as recently as New Year’s Eve 2020.
“I did it from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve,” she said. “I’d play songs like ‘I’ll be Home for Christmas,’ which was a big one. In the snow, 20 degrees.”
The Miller sisters first performed as The Maggie Valley Band in about 2010. Their first recordings, in the form of an self-titled EP, were made in 2015. They turned a major corner upward when David Mayfield produced their next release, 2018’s style-stretching “The Hardest Thing.”
“That was the first time we recorded in a professional studio,” Whitney Miller said.
Themes of death and dying, melancholy and lonesomeness permeate the multi-layered beauty of The Maggie Valley Band’s album. Rich in vocal harmonies, tunes including a winsome “Railroad” and a vulnerable “Meant to be Lonesome” bespeaks a band whose style projects the darker sides of life.
Brand The Maggie Valley Band as crisp purveyors of Appalachian Gothicism.
“Growing up, we heard a preacher say to us, ‘I don’t like bluegrass. It’s so sad,’” Caroline Miller said, who added they like songs that embrace darkness and loneliness. “There’s hope in that. We’ve definitely teared up on stage sometimes.”
Newest recordings made and released by The Maggie Valley Band, including their latest single “Tougher Than Me,” feature a decided turn toward rock. Regardless, even with more new tunes in the works and on the way in the vein of rock, thematically they remain draped in the dark.
“Sometimes I wonder, ‘What is the deepest human emotion?’” Whitney Miller said. “Sometimes pain is even deeper than happiness. We connect with that.”
