The Maggie Valley Band joins the lineup at Capone’s on Sunday

“I did it from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve,” she said. “I’d play songs like ‘I’ll be Home for Christmas,’ which was a big one. In the snow, 20 degrees.”

The Miller sisters first performed as The Maggie Valley Band in about 2010. Their first recordings, in the form of an self-titled EP, were made in 2015. They turned a major corner upward when David Mayfield produced their next release, 2018’s style-stretching “The Hardest Thing.”

“That was the first time we recorded in a professional studio,” Whitney Miller said.

Themes of death and dying, melancholy and lonesomeness permeate the multi-layered beauty of The Maggie Valley Band’s album. Rich in vocal harmonies, tunes including a winsome “Railroad” and a vulnerable “Meant to be Lonesome” bespeaks a band whose style projects the darker sides of life.

Brand The Maggie Valley Band as crisp purveyors of Appalachian Gothicism.

“Growing up, we heard a preacher say to us, ‘I don’t like bluegrass. It’s so sad,’” Caroline Miller said, who added they like songs that embrace darkness and loneliness. “There’s hope in that. We’ve definitely teared up on stage sometimes.”