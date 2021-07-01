The Larry McPeak Tribute Band to headline Song of the Mountains on Saturday

“Everything we do,” Williams said, “will be Larry McPeak songs.”

Southwest Virginia’s Amanda Cook Band and the Mike Mitchell Band augment July’s Song of the Mountains lineup. Given Larry McPeak’s vast and everlasting contributions to music, as tendered by The Larry McPeak Tribute Band, July’s show brands as special.

It’s a gem in the crown.

“It’s very, very special,” said Tim White, host of Song of the Mountains and longtime friend of Larry McPeak. White performed alongside McPeak from the late 1990s into the first decade of the 2000s in The VW Boys.

“It’ll bring up lots of good memories,” White said. “I’m tipping my hat to Johnny and Jeanette Williams for doing this album.”

In addition to Johnny and Jeanette Williams, The Larry McPeak Tribute Band features McPeak’s brother Mike McPeak, nephew Adam McPeak, Nikki Wright and Steve Chrisley. Musically, they lean toward contemporary bluegrass. They formed in September 2019.

“We did our first show in November of ’19,” Johnny Williams said. “We recorded the album last year, during the pandemic.”