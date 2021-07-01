The Larry McPeak Tribute Band to headline Song of the Mountains on Saturday

When great musicians die, they do not merely go away; they ascend.
So it was with the late Larry McPeak. As a member of bluegrass’s McPeak Brothers, he pioneered. With The VW Boys, he entertained. Altogether, he left a legacy that lives.
Enter The Larry McPeak Tribute Band. Ready to headline Song of the Mountains at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia, on Saturday, July 3, the newly formed troupe of tributers play songs written by their prolific namesake.
“We’ll do all 10 songs on our album, plus four other songs that Larry wrote for the McPeak Brothers,” said Johnny Williams, co-founder of The Larry McPeak Tribute Band.
Released on Maryland’s Patuxent label, the band’s album, “Larry’s Songbook,” features such songs written by McPeak as “Midnight Lady” and “Old Broken Tree.” The album debuted in March.
“Everything we do,” Williams said, “will be Larry McPeak songs.”
Southwest Virginia’s Amanda Cook Band and the Mike Mitchell Band augment July’s Song of the Mountains lineup. Given Larry McPeak’s vast and everlasting contributions to music, as tendered by The Larry McPeak Tribute Band, July’s show brands as special.
It’s a gem in the crown.
“It’s very, very special,” said Tim White, host of Song of the Mountains and longtime friend of Larry McPeak. White performed alongside McPeak from the late 1990s into the first decade of the 2000s in The VW Boys.
“It’ll bring up lots of good memories,” White said. “I’m tipping my hat to Johnny and Jeanette Williams for doing this album.”
In addition to Johnny and Jeanette Williams, The Larry McPeak Tribute Band features McPeak’s brother Mike McPeak, nephew Adam McPeak, Nikki Wright and Steve Chrisley. Musically, they lean toward contemporary bluegrass. They formed in September 2019.
“We did our first show in November of ’19,” Johnny Williams said. “We recorded the album last year, during the pandemic.”
Because of last year’s dormancy of live music, The Larry McPeak Tribute Band has performed only four times for a live audience. Saturday’s performance on Song of the Mountains, which will be shown on PBS Television nationally at a later date, will be the band’s fifth live concert.
“I’m hoping after this show,” Williams said, “that things will break loose for us.”
As on Saturday and when shows “break loose” for The Larry McPeak Tribute Band, listeners should notice the variety of McPeak’s songs. He wrote songs in myriad shades of bluegrass. Some struck country vibes; others bear tones of folk.
“They aren’t just a bunch of lyrics with chords put to them,” Williams said. “Every one of them has a different flavor to them.”
Larry McPeak died in 2014 at the age of 67. Known as a singer whose harmony skills were extraordinary, McPeak earned widespread respect and admiration from his peers for his songwriting acumen.
“He had a knack for writing songs,” Williams said. “He was gifted.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at citydesk@bristolnews.com.