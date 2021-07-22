The Grand Ole Uproar: Country-rock band plays Thursday in Abingdon and Saturday in Bristol

“We played in Bristol the last time in March 2020, right when it was shutting down,” Watson said by phone from his home near Greensboro, North Carolina.

By the end of March, concerts locally and beyond were being canceled. By the end of April, tumbleweeds outnumbered people in downtown Bristol. Seemed like it, anyway.

“We didn’t know what we were getting into,” Watson said. “Nobody knew.”

Know this: Watson established The Grand Ole Uproar in 2010. Initially, they were local to Greensboro. Quickly, as their sound grew toward country music’s 1970s outlaw movement, as soldered with sounds from rock and blues of yore, Watson’s band spread its reach.

The Grand Ole Uproar found Bristol, and Bristol found The Grand Ole Uproar.

“We’ve played more in Bristol and Abingdon than we have in Greensboro in the past 10 years,” Watson said.

So, who is this band whose name bears an allusion to country’s Grand Ole Opry? They’re what folks defined as a country-rock band in days of old. Nowadays, some may be quick to call them Americana. In reality, they’re a band of rockers whose tastes bend to include some of country’s edgier past.