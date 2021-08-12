The Gatlin Brothers mine their hits at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol

For The Gatlin Brothers, show business began in childhood. Texas natives all, the brothers began as a gospel trio with their own television show in Abilene, Texas.

“We just started singing,” Rudy Gatlin, the youngest brother, said. “It was like walking, riding a bicycle. I’ve never not known how to do what we do. It was natural.”

All three brothers attended college before their routes led to country music and Nashville. Larry, the oldest, went first. In 1971, he auditioned in Las Vegas for gospel group The Imperials, who sang with Elvis Presley. He did not earn the job. But he met country star Dottie West, who was in Vegas opening for “Big Bad John” Jimmy Dean.

“All I ever really wanted to be was a gospel singer. I didn’t know about country music very much,” said Larry Gatlin. “All [West] talked about was songs and songwriting. She said, ‘You look enough like Mickey Newbury, you’ve got to be able to write a song.’”

West asked him to write some songs and send them to her. He returned home to Houston and wrote eight songs.

“I sent them to Dottie, and she sent me a plane ticket,” Larry Gatlin said. “She was my first mentor, my first champion.”