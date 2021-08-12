The Gatlin Brothers mine their hits at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol

All the gold is not in California.
A veritable gold mine resides in the timelessly rock-solid voices of Larry, Steve and Rudy — The Gatlin Brothers.
After repeated pandemic-related delays, The Gatlin Brothers return to the Birthplace of Country Music this weekend. See the golden Gatlins on Friday, Aug. 13, at the newly renovated and reopened Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee.
“Amazing,” said Rudy Gatlin. “Bristol and the Birthplace of Country Music, it’s amazing, the history and legacy. I’ve walked down the street there. Pretty cool.”
Friday’s appearance marks The Gatlin Brothers’ third stop in Bristol at the Paramount in six years.
“It’s a great venue,” said Steve Gatlin. “Folks are always kind. We’re looking forward to it. We’ve only done 16, 18 shows in an 18-month period. It’s great to be back on the road.”
For The Gatlin Brothers, show business began in childhood. Texas natives all, the brothers began as a gospel trio with their own television show in Abilene, Texas.
“We just started singing,” Rudy Gatlin, the youngest brother, said. “It was like walking, riding a bicycle. I’ve never not known how to do what we do. It was natural.”
All three brothers attended college before their routes led to country music and Nashville. Larry, the oldest, went first. In 1971, he auditioned in Las Vegas for gospel group The Imperials, who sang with Elvis Presley. He did not earn the job. But he met country star Dottie West, who was in Vegas opening for “Big Bad John” Jimmy Dean.
“All I ever really wanted to be was a gospel singer. I didn’t know about country music very much,” said Larry Gatlin. “All [West] talked about was songs and songwriting. She said, ‘You look enough like Mickey Newbury, you’ve got to be able to write a song.’”
West asked him to write some songs and send them to her. He returned home to Houston and wrote eight songs.
“I sent them to Dottie, and she sent me a plane ticket,” Larry Gatlin said. “She was my first mentor, my first champion.”
Gatlin flew to Nashville. Quickly, he signed with Fred Foster’s heralded Monument Records label. His first single, “Sweet Becky Walker,” debuted in October 1973.
Five years later, “Broken Lady” broke Gatlin. It won a Grammy Award and made the Gatlin name synonymous with country music henceforth. By then, brothers Steve and Rudy had gravitated to Nashville with jobs singing backing vocals for Tammy Wynette.
“It was a big deal,” Rudy Gatlin said of “Broken Lady.” “I first heard ‘Broken Lady’ on the radio as we were pulling a trailer across the Oakland Bay Bridge.”
Four years later, the brothers mined their signature song. When “All the Gold in California” dawned 42 years ago this month, it quickly became the rage on country radio.
“I knew it was a hit,” Steve Gatlin said. “I think ‘All the Gold in California’ is the only song we ever cut that I knew was a hit.”
The Gatlin Brothers’ longevity took root in the 1970s. They grew into the 1980s. Hits dropped like quarters in a beer-joint jukebox, including 1983’s “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)” and 1988’s “Love of a Lifetime.”
As with “Broken Lady” and “All the Gold in California,” Larry Gatlin wrote all of their hits.
“I pay attention,” Larry Gatlin said. “People say, ‘Are all of your songs personal experiences?’ Well, sure — they’re just not all my personal experiences; they’re somebody’s. People who don’t do that for a living, I’m supposed to do it for them. I’m supposed to tell their story.”
Now, why would anyone ever stop doing that?
“I don’t think I will ever. I can’t envision quitting writing songs,” Larry Gatlin said. “It’s not what I do; it’s who I am.”
That’s The Gatlin Brothers in a synopsis. They sing, have sung together since early childhood and do not envision an end to that road anytime soon.
“We’re blessed. We’re thankful,” Rudy Gatlin said. “We’ll do it until they stop showing up.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at CityDesk@bristolnews.com.