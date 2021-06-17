The Brother Boys reopen Johnson City’s historic Down Home on Friday, June 18

Each born Appalachians, Snodderly and Wolf complement each other. Wolf sings high, Snodderly low. Each emotes through a mixture of Snodderly’s crisp guitar licks and lyrics meant for contemplation.

Classify The Brother Boys as master musicians. Storytellers whose songs evoke times good and bad, people loved and lost, The Brother Boys’ songs evoke myriad feelings amid oft elegant and eloquent presentations.

“Eugene Wolf is a really great singer, and a really great actor,” Snodderly said. Noteworthy acting roles in Wolf’s past include his memorable portrayal of the late A.P. Carter in “Keep on the Sunny Side” at Barter Theatre. The late Janette Carter, one of A.P.’s daughters, said that Eugene Wolf brought her father back to her on the stage. More recently, Wolf’s one-man play, “Book of Mamaw,” played to widespread acclaim.

When they sing together, Snodderly and Wolf sound like brothers.

“I know we’re not brothers, but we sure are family,” Wolf said. “We still love making music together. I sing high when I sing with Ed Snodderly. When I’m with Ed, I can sing there. It’s like alchemy.”