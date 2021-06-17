Dark as the devil’s soul.
For the past year-plus, that has been the recent fate of the pandemic-darkened Down Home.
Until now. Ed Snodderly and Eugene Wolf, who have long performed as The Brother Boys, reopen Johnson City’s historic Down Home on Friday, June 18. For the club that has hosted such luminaries as blues legends John Lee Hooker and Willie Dixon, as well as a young and green Kenny Chesney, the lights simply cannot come back on too soon.
“We have been closed since March 13, 2020,” said Snodderly, who co-founded the Down Home. “We waited it out.”
Friday’s show serves as the 45th anniversary show of the Down Home. Of note, the show will stage to a limited-capacity audience.
“I think we, The Brother Boys, first did one at the Down Home in ’86,” said Eugene Wolf. “We’re going on 35 years as The Brother Boys. Mamaw used to say, ‘Life is but a vapor.’”
Each born Appalachians, Snodderly and Wolf complement each other. Wolf sings high, Snodderly low. Each emotes through a mixture of Snodderly’s crisp guitar licks and lyrics meant for contemplation.
Classify The Brother Boys as master musicians. Storytellers whose songs evoke times good and bad, people loved and lost, The Brother Boys’ songs evoke myriad feelings amid oft elegant and eloquent presentations.
“Eugene Wolf is a really great singer, and a really great actor,” Snodderly said. Noteworthy acting roles in Wolf’s past include his memorable portrayal of the late A.P. Carter in “Keep on the Sunny Side” at Barter Theatre. The late Janette Carter, one of A.P.’s daughters, said that Eugene Wolf brought her father back to her on the stage. More recently, Wolf’s one-man play, “Book of Mamaw,” played to widespread acclaim.
When they sing together, Snodderly and Wolf sound like brothers.
“I know we’re not brothers, but we sure are family,” Wolf said. “We still love making music together. I sing high when I sing with Ed Snodderly. When I’m with Ed, I can sing there. It’s like alchemy.”
As with most musicians on the local front, neither Snodderly nor Wolf performed for actual audiences during the pandemic. Wolf led some livestream performances, but that’s it.
“We all didn’t know there would be a 2021,” Wolf said. “I was afraid that in 2020 that the virus would knock on my door and say, ‘I’m here to get you.’”
Consequently, their return to the stage, coupled with the fact that it’s their 35th anniversary as The Brother Boys, could make for an emotional performance.
“Just singing is emotional,” Wolf said. “I’m a performer. I love to perform for an audience.”
Wolf paused. Perhaps in thought, maybe to catch a scent of the special to come when he and Snodderly return to the stage.
“By God, and audience is going to be there,” Wolf said. “I will be giddy. I will be joyful, singing, when it’s time to sing again.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He can be reached at citydesk@bristolnews.com.