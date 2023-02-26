There are, they say, two certainties in life: death and taxes.

With a little hard work and some creativity, you probably could avoid the latter but it wouldn't be easy, and let's be honest: avoidance wouldn't be any fun. As for the former certainty, it'll get us all sooner or later. Death and taxes are inevitable and, as in the new book "OCME" by Bruce Goldfarb, so are politics.

The old saying is not true. Dead men do tell tales.

More than a decade ago, that was something Bruce Goldfarb was about to learn. He'd worked as an emergency medical technician in Memphis, then with the fire department there, got a nursing degree, and was "fiddling around with writing" when "one story [he penned] altered my life in an unpredictable way." He wrote about the Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Death at the OCME (Office of Chief Medical Examiner) of Maryland; not long afterward, he had a job there as the executive assistant to the chief ME.

Once upon a time, Baltimore was not a place to die.

In the early 1800s, says Goldfarb, grave robbing was common in Baltimore because of the need for cadavers in the city's colleges and classes. There was public outcry for better facilities for the dead and in 1887, an ordinance was passed to create a morgue but it went unfunded. A building was erected in 1890 but it was very basic; not until 1925 was a then-state-of-the-art facility created.

Nearly ninety years later, at his new job, Goldfarb says his phone rang constantly. In charge of public relations, he spent his days answering questions from the press and families whose loved ones lay in the morgue. He handled some requests; denied those that were illegal, unsafe, or just plain creepy; and he explained countless times that there's a difference between cause and manner of death. And when someone asks him today how they can possibly go on without a loved one, he offers six simple words ...

According to author Bruce Goldfarb, actor Jack Klugman's portrait hangs in the hallway of the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, because of Klugman's lead role in Quincy, M.E. That's about the closest television gets to real life inside this intriguing book.

And yet — don't dive in without testing the waters first.

"OCME" is a tale of autopsies, death, corpses, and crime, and Goldfarb doesn't soften those realities — though this book isn't gratuitously gruesome. He was very familiar with big cases during his time at OCME, such as those of Freddie Gray and Tyrone West, but he offers no new information because this isn't that kind of book, either. Instead, this is a lively and educational story written with authenticity and the right amount of jaw-droppers, and it abundantly shows how bureaucracy can catch up with you, even after you're dead.

CSI fans, true crime lovers, and anyone with a curious mind will want this book in their lap this weekend. "OCME" is real, factual, fascinating, and never, ever taxing.

"OCME: Life in America's Top Forensic Medical Center" by Bruce Goldfarb c.2023, Steerforth Press $19.00 240 pages