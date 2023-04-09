Man, are you hungry!

Your stomach’s growling and you feel like you haven’t eaten in a week. What would your best meal taste like? What would it be: spaghetti, a juicy burger, a big salad, some tofu, turkey, or tabbouleh? Seriously, you’ve never been this hungry before, but in the new book “Hanging with Vampires” by Insha Fitzpatrick, be careful where you grab a bite.

So let’s start here: are vampires real? Yes, says Fitzpatrick ... and no. Vampires came from legends and history, so they’re real in that sense but not in others. Keep reading.

When you think about vampires, you probably have an image in mind that includes a cape, a castle, a coffin, and fangs, right? That, says Fitzpatrick, is the classic vampire, created for a stage production of Dracula nearly a century ago. The image was sealed when Bela Lugosi wore a cape and sharp fangs in 1931 but modern vampires look quite different — in fact, you might have a hard time knowing today if someone’s a vampire or not.

If you want to try to find one anyhow, you’ll need to know the possible signs of being a vampire and you might want to make a kit for detection, and for safety’s sake.

Legend — and there were a lot of them! — has it that vampires don’t eat regular food, but they dine on blood instead. They love bats, coffins, and nighttime and they fear wooden stakes, garlic, and the sun. Greek mythology says that Lamiai ate children and were shapeshifters. Upior was always a woman who rose out of her grave to attack villagers. Russian folklore has a blood-hungry upyr; China’s Jiangshi hops, instead of flying; in Ghana, the Adze appears as a firefly; in Barbados and Trinidad, Soucouyant may appear as a fireball; and Malaysia’s Langsuir is always an undead woman who died in childbirth.

Don’t freak out, though. Fitzpatrick leaves with a reminder that you’re not going to be drained of blood. Vampires are not real like that. You’re totally safe.

That’s good news for a 9-to-14-year-old with a wild imagination and a young appetite for scary things: there’s a comfortable number of frights inside “Hanging with Vampires,” but they’re tempered with calm reassurance, history, and science.

And yet, despite slightly downplaying this creepy subject, author Insha Fitzpatrick doesn’t completely squash a kid’s enthusiasm for everything boo-tiful. She allows the fun to happen, but she’s steadfast that vampires are real — in the movies, literature, and legend, not in real life.

This gives kids, the shaky and the brave, the encouragement to learn about vampires in other cultures and other times, and the desire to know what Hollywood has to offer about the undead. Kids will also notice a few goofy jokes in this book, as well as activities, history, an “interview” with Vlad the Impaler, and cool science that’ll make them feel like a smartypants.

Overall, the kid who loves monsters will love “Hanging with Vampires,” too. It’s a book that’ll make them say, “Fang you very much.”

“Hanging with Vampires” by Insha Fitzpatrick c.2023, Quirk $14.99 128 pages