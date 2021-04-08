The Billy Crawford Band rolls into Delta Blues BBQ on Friday and Quaker Steak & Lube on Saturday

“It was hard to accept at first,” Crawford said. “But it was a necessary thing to step back, take a break. It was the longest break I’ve had since I was 18.”

Not that Crawford, who owns a stable of electric and acoustic guitars, sat idle for months. Quite the contrary.

“I forced myself to play a few hours every day,” he said. “Plugged in a guitar, turned up an amplifier. Every day, just got after it.”

Some musicians and fans questioned Crawford during his stoppage. While many musicians played on during the pandemic’s darkened days and nights of winter, he went the shutdown route to help prevent his family from catching COVID.

“Some of my friends kept playing,” Crawford said. “They had to make their own choice. I made mine. Well, nobody in my band got sick from COVID. We did the right thing. And now I’m coming back.”

Hang on.

A rocket burst of a blast this way comes. Crawford’s a six-string slinging dynamo. A two-legged turbocharger, he’s fueled on gas-guzzling blues as wheeled through fields of rock. During the show — any show — he’s apt to leap from the stage and atop a table, mid-guitar solo. Showmanship fuses with talent for one dynamite of a show whenever Crawford occupies a stage.