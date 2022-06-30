 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by The Vein Company
alert
New Birdsong

The Barbirds fly to Lumac Rooftop Bar for free show at The Bristol Hotel on Friday, July 1

  • 0
Carly Booher Edwards of The Barbirds

Carly Booher Edwards of The Barbirds joins her husband Zack Edwards and the band for a free performance on Friday, July 1, at Lumac Rooftop Bar

at the Bristol Hotel.

 Contributed/Used with permission

Abingdon’s Annabelle’s Ghost has spawned a twangy shadow.

Presenting the Barbirds.

Led by singer Carly Booher Edwards and her husband Zack Edwards, country band Barbirds fly to Lumac Rooftop Bar at The Bristol Hotel in Bristol, Virginia, Friday, July 1. It’s a free show. They perform country music, but they’re not another entrant in the genre’s increasingly pop-driven style.

“We’re a new take on a classic sound,” Carly Booher Edwards said Monday from her home in Abingdon. “It’s a sound I grew up loving in the 1980s and ’90s.”

People are also reading…

For years, the Edwards’ have been a part of alt-rocking Annabelle’s Ghost. Still on stage and making records, that band has no intentions of pulling their plug.

“A lot changed over the past few years,” Booher Edwards, 31, said. “We weren’t able to play with Annabelle’s Ghost. Zack and I had a daughter. Some other people in the band had kids. I have more to say now.”

While shows continue on the Annabelle’s Ghost front, new music and a spate of shows appear on the near horizon for the Barbirds. In addition to the Barbirds Friday’s rooftop bar performance, look for both bands to appear at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September.

By then, the Barbirds should have more new music prepared. Currently, they recently issued their first single, pedal steel guitar-fueled “Hometown Bar.”

“It’s written about a place around here that either may or may not be our hometown bar,” Booher Edwards said. “It’s a community. It’s where everybody knows your name. It’s a country song, a fun song that you can dance to. Hey, you need a good bar room song.”

Another new single, “Wildfire,” will soon follow. More pronounced pop leanings inhabit the tune, which Booher Edwards and her husband wrote about their daughter.

“She is a wildfire in every way that’s good,” she said. “I hope to have it out next month. Then we hope to have a third single out by Rhythm & Roots.”

Recorded at least in part at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, the new songs completed and forthcoming from the Barbirds may lead to an album. Booher Edwards indicated that they could instead issue them in smaller EP form.

However, most will be performed live for the first time Friday night on the rooftop at The Bristol Hotel.

“We’re doing a mix,” Booher Edwards said. “We’re going to do some never-before-heard originals. We’ll definitely do ‘Hometown Bar.’ We’ll do country songs. We’ll countryfy some others that we want to be surprises.”

Throwbacks to times when country twanged from the radio, the Barbirds belong in the Birthplace of Country Music. Booher Edwards’ teardrop-toned voice, which recalls Tammy Wynette at her best, makes Tony Lamas tap when she projects from the bandstand.

Like a fiddle-and-steel 45 in the jukebox, the Barbirds’ music aims to grasp those with country-loving hearts.

“I’ve been singing country music since before I could walk,” Booher Edwards said. “I can’t wait for people to hear us.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PLAYL | Crossing the river

PLAYL | Crossing the river

For many years, crossing the river, especially the Jordan River, has been used as a metaphor for death … dying is “crossing the river.”

LAWSON | The power of gratitude

LAWSON | The power of gratitude

We must daily claim and be grateful for good. Gratitude enlightens our experience and removes mental darkness. True gratitude acknowledges the good in our lives. More than this, however, it demonstrates our acceptance of good.

HOLLAND | Knowing when to hold on and when to let go

HOLLAND | Knowing when to hold on and when to let go

Just because we read about how to live a Christian life does not mean we will automatically be converted into a victorious overcomer. We must absorb his word through our perception and into our spirit all the while learning how to surrender our will and discipline our carnality.

The life span of 10 common home appliances

The life span of 10 common home appliances

While the life span of appliances in our home may not be something we regularly think about — if at all — it doesn’t hurt to know how many years you have left on your favorite household helpers.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Feeling a little negativity can be good for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts