The Barbirds fly to Lumac Rooftop Bar for free show at The Bristol Hotel on Friday, July 1

If You Go » Who: The Barbirds » When: Friday, July, 1 at 7 p.m. » Where: The Bristol Hotel Lumac Rooftop Bar, 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-696-3535 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/carlyandthebarbirds/

Abingdon’s Annabelle’s Ghost has spawned a twangy shadow.

Presenting the Barbirds.

Led by singer Carly Booher Edwards and her husband Zack Edwards, country band Barbirds fly to Lumac Rooftop Bar at The Bristol Hotel in Bristol, Virginia, Friday, July 1. It’s a free show. They perform country music, but they’re not another entrant in the genre’s increasingly pop-driven style.

“We’re a new take on a classic sound,” Carly Booher Edwards said Monday from her home in Abingdon. “It’s a sound I grew up loving in the 1980s and ’90s.”

For years, the Edwards’ have been a part of alt-rocking Annabelle’s Ghost. Still on stage and making records, that band has no intentions of pulling their plug.

“A lot changed over the past few years,” Booher Edwards, 31, said. “We weren’t able to play with Annabelle’s Ghost. Zack and I had a daughter. Some other people in the band had kids. I have more to say now.”

While shows continue on the Annabelle’s Ghost front, new music and a spate of shows appear on the near horizon for the Barbirds. In addition to the Barbirds Friday’s rooftop bar performance, look for both bands to appear at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September.

By then, the Barbirds should have more new music prepared. Currently, they recently issued their first single, pedal steel guitar-fueled “Hometown Bar.”

“It’s written about a place around here that either may or may not be our hometown bar,” Booher Edwards said. “It’s a community. It’s where everybody knows your name. It’s a country song, a fun song that you can dance to. Hey, you need a good bar room song.”

Another new single, “Wildfire,” will soon follow. More pronounced pop leanings inhabit the tune, which Booher Edwards and her husband wrote about their daughter.

“She is a wildfire in every way that’s good,” she said. “I hope to have it out next month. Then we hope to have a third single out by Rhythm & Roots.”

Recorded at least in part at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, Virginia, the new songs completed and forthcoming from the Barbirds may lead to an album. Booher Edwards indicated that they could instead issue them in smaller EP form.

However, most will be performed live for the first time Friday night on the rooftop at The Bristol Hotel.

“We’re doing a mix,” Booher Edwards said. “We’re going to do some never-before-heard originals. We’ll definitely do ‘Hometown Bar.’ We’ll do country songs. We’ll countryfy some others that we want to be surprises.”

Throwbacks to times when country twanged from the radio, the Barbirds belong in the Birthplace of Country Music. Booher Edwards’ teardrop-toned voice, which recalls Tammy Wynette at her best, makes Tony Lamas tap when she projects from the bandstand.

Like a fiddle-and-steel 45 in the jukebox, the Barbirds’ music aims to grasp those with country-loving hearts.

“I’ve been singing country music since before I could walk,” Booher Edwards said. “I can’t wait for people to hear us.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.