Texas native Greg Hall brings his musical comedy Saturday to The Comedy Zone of Bristol

Comedy clubs have spread wide across the country, but as recently as two years ago, none were in Bristol.
Now we have two comedy clubs in Bristol and several comedy shows scheduled for this weekend. One of them, Jenny Zigrino, headlines The Blue Ridge Comedy Club on State Street in downtown Bristol on Friday, July 16.
Over on the Gate City Highway, Greg Hall visits The Comedy Zone of Bristol at Patton-Crosswhite VFW in Bristol, Virginia, on Saturday, July 17.
“There’s a lot of musical comedy in my show,” said Hall, by phone from his home in Nashville.
A native of Odessa, Texas, Hall spent much of his life in pursuit of a career as a roving singer and songwriter. After a near-fatal car crash in 1999, Hall redirected his career to include comedy.
“The comedy thing, it was in me, and it needed to be birthed,” Hall said. “It was in me and was going to claim me, the comedy and the music.”
Comedy manifests from a number of sources and in select ways through Hall’s show. Part observational and generational, he’s apt to make select references from pop culture’s past. For instance, there’s one about the 1970s television show “The Brady Bunch.”
“I talk about the first time I saw Marcia Brady. I was 11, and she was 12,” Hall said. “Now I’m seeing Alice, the maid, in a different light. Mrs. Thurston Howell III, from ‘Gilligan’s Island’? Yeah, I’d go for her now!”
More than likely, Hall said, he will have a routine or joke that references Bristol.
“Like, Bristol, I’ll probably talk about your learning-disabled cousin,” Hall said, followed by a pause, and then: “West Virginia.”
Courtesy a career occupied by a stack of serious albums of music, Hall’s show will not be one filled with just jokes. Mostly, yes, but not exclusively.
“I’ve got a couple of songs, ‘Someday’ and ‘Don’t Let Your Light Go Out,’ that nine out of 10 people will cry when I sing them,” Hall said. “It feels spontaneous. It feels wonderful. When you can connect with a big, ole burly guy down front, a guy whose arms are crossed at the start of the show, but he’s laughing at the end, I love that.”
Entertainment in the name of unabashed showmanship shines the brand that’s all Greg Hall. He prompts laughter with comedy, thought with songs and a gamut of feelings throughout. It’s a show.
“Comedy makes me laugh,” Hall said. “Comics are not really supposed to laugh at your own jokes, but so many of my jokes are so absurd that I laugh. Like, when you’re in Naples, Florida, you’re pretty much in God’s waiting room!”
Imagine Don Rickles, comedy’s legendary Mr. Warmth, with a guitar. Or perhaps Robert Earl Keen with a pack of one-liners. There you have Greg Hall.
“My favorite things now,” Hall said, “I like to give shows when I sing original songs and tell funny stories.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.