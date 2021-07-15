Texas native Greg Hall brings his musical comedy Saturday to The Comedy Zone of Bristol

“The comedy thing, it was in me, and it needed to be birthed,” Hall said. “It was in me and was going to claim me, the comedy and the music.”

Comedy manifests from a number of sources and in select ways through Hall’s show. Part observational and generational, he’s apt to make select references from pop culture’s past. For instance, there’s one about the 1970s television show “The Brady Bunch.”

“I talk about the first time I saw Marcia Brady. I was 11, and she was 12,” Hall said. “Now I’m seeing Alice, the maid, in a different light. Mrs. Thurston Howell III, from ‘Gilligan’s Island’? Yeah, I’d go for her now!”

More than likely, Hall said, he will have a routine or joke that references Bristol.

“Like, Bristol, I’ll probably talk about your learning-disabled cousin,” Hall said, followed by a pause, and then: “West Virginia.”

Courtesy a career occupied by a stack of serious albums of music, Hall’s show will not be one filled with just jokes. Mostly, yes, but not exclusively.