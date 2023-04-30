It’s time to head back to the lively library in downtown Bristol to check out a new exhibit.

The Bristol Historical Association is showing off a newly installed exhibit featuring American Militaria.

This patriotic collection is comprised of items on loan from several local veterans of the U.S. Army.

And it will make you think.

Question: Do you know what an MRE is?

Question: Why were the World War I soldiers called "doughboys?"

Question: What led to the use of dog tags?

Question: Does the folding of our flag into a triangle have any meaning?

OK, that’s it.

Class dismissed.

OK, wait!

Answers to these questions — and more — can be found by visiting the Bristol Public Library on Goode Street in Bristol, Virginia.

Items on display include a beautiful blue silk embossed flag of the 319th Regiment, officers' mess kit, officers' hats, insignia and medals, helmets from World War I, documents — and more.

The exhibit is located on the second floor of the Bristol Public Library near the circulation desk.

Look for the display through the month of July.

For more information, call 276-669-2448.