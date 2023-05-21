You wanna know why you’re reading about the Wetlands Trail on the front of today’s newspaper?

Because my son, John, and his girlfriend, Kyndra, wanted to shoot their prom pictures at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia.

They were not alone. Our families passed another prom posse as we entered the Wetlands Trail at Sugar Hollow.

There, along the wooden footpaths, I told Kyndra’s daddy about how the city of Bristol, Virginia, made a mistake at a landfill — yeah, what else is new? — and the city leaders of 20 years ago chose to build this wetlands area above Beaver Creek Dam rather than simply pay a fine to environmental officials.

Three days later, I passed that fun fact on to the award-winning David McGee, who researched further and came up with the Sunday centerpiece you see today.

Nobody likes mistakes. But this one turned out to be a winner at the wetlands: We all gained a pretty place to ponder.

I love the marsh and murky waters, the turtles and frogs and ducks that wander around the wetlands. All this swampy stuff reminds me of growing up in Virginia Beach — and exploring the backwaters of Turtle Creek, Turtle Lake and Pine Island on the Eastern Branch of the Elizabeth River.

It also gives us at least a pond’s worth of puddles to fill in what many maps still call “Beaver Creek Lake.”

You ever heard of that?

Well, it doesn’t really exist — except when it really rains.

You see, the Tennessee Valley Authority dam that holds back Beaver Creek at Sugar Hollow Park could have been used to create what the topographic maps have outlined as “Beaver Creek Lake.” But, instead, what we have is a dry retention basin where the Wetlands Trail was built.

It ain’t a lake — except when it really rains and the Wetlands Trail winds up in a flood zone.

Other times, however, the wondrous wetlands are just a scenic swamp suitable for prom pictures at a sweet spot called Sugar Hollow Park.