This time three years ago, I thought I would never see my mother again.

We were all wrapped up in the COVID-19 pandemic. And everyone was keeping their distance.

So I skipped heading back to Virginia Beach, where I grew up, to see my mom — for month after month. In fact, it would be August 2021 when I finally saw her — about 19 months from the time that we had last seen each other.

Previously, I had never gone more than six months without seeing Mom.

When I did finally hug Mom again, I said a prayer of thanksgiving: I thanked God for the miracles of vaccinations and for how we had all remained safe.

This was a short-lived respite, however.

Less than six weeks after we said goodbye, my beloved mother — a native of Greeneville, Tennessee — took a fall and suffered a stroke.

For the next three months, she would be in a hospital and rehab center, and I would have no chance to see her or talk to her.

I felt like I had lost her — again.

The lady who comforted me as a toddler and waited up for me all through my high school shenanigans — and put up with my college-age craziness — was left hardly able to walk and no longer able to drive.

Yet I did see her again. And she greeted me with that warm, wonderful smile that I had known since infancy.

Mom is 83. And, yes, I’m lucky to still have her. Both my father and my wife lost their mothers when those ladies were in their early 60s.

I certainly cherish the times I spend with Mom — on the phone or in person. And I advise anyone to do the same with their mother.

Make a phone call. Pay a visit. It’s Mother’s Day. But do what the Bible says, too, and honor your mother as much as you can.

Repair relationships, if needed. And if things are difficult, pray and put it all in God’s hands.

Yet, if things are fine, savor that time you spend with your mom. Be nice. Listen to her. And thank her for all the fine things she did for you — even when you were an impossible teenage mess!

Happy Mother’s Day.