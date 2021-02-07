 Skip to main content
Tennis Anyone?: Never forget roses on Valentine's Day
Joe Tennis

I did not know the true meaning of a dozen red roses until I called a florist last week in Bristol, Tennessee.

Answer: romance.

Yes, I should have figured as much.

I’ve watched “The Bachelor.”

“Will you accept this rose?” is all part of that program’s romantic journey.

Only, that’s one rose — not a dozen.

And that’s what you’ll need to get — or else — coming up on Valentine’s Day.

Folks, that’s a week away.

Remember: a dozen red roses.

Not carnations.

You see, I learned that lesson a long time ago with my first serious girlfriend, Suzanne.

Our relationship started in January.

Then came Valentine’s Day — oh, too soon.

I was ordered by Suzanne with these words: “I expect a dozen red roses for Valentine’s Day.”

But then came Feb. 14.

And I didn’t get them.

I was a half-starved college student in those days. And I was living off my own stipend of leftover lawn-mowing money during the winter.

I don’t recall what roses cost in 1990 — the year of Suzanne. But it was a bunch more than carnations.

Suzanne was not impressed.

On that night, I asked to hold her hand.

She turned away, at first. Then she said, “Many men have.”

Ugh. I cringed, awkwardly wondering what my worldly, 19-year-old girlfriend was trying to imply.

Beyond the carnations, our four-week-old relationship wilted and withered.

We no longer talked about getting married. The “I love you” stuff stopped, too.

Within a week, it was all over.

Stupid carnations!

Remember, folks: Get roses.

And don’t say I didn’t warn you.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

