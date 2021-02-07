Tennis Anyone?: Never forget roses on Valentine's Day

I did not know the true meaning of a dozen red roses until I called a florist last week in Bristol, Tennessee.

Answer: romance.

Yes, I should have figured as much.

I’ve watched “The Bachelor.”

“Will you accept this rose?” is all part of that program’s romantic journey.

Only, that’s one rose — not a dozen.

And that’s what you’ll need to get — or else — coming up on Valentine’s Day.

Folks, that’s a week away.

Remember: a dozen red roses.

Not carnations.

You see, I learned that lesson a long time ago with my first serious girlfriend, Suzanne.

Our relationship started in January.

Then came Valentine’s Day — oh, too soon.

I was ordered by Suzanne with these words: “I expect a dozen red roses for Valentine’s Day.”

But then came Feb. 14.

And I didn’t get them.