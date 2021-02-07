Tennis Anyone?: Never forget roses on Valentine's Day

I did not know the true meaning of a dozen red roses until I called a florist last week in Bristol, Tennessee.
Answer: romance.
Yes, I should have figured as much.
I’ve watched “The Bachelor.”
“Will you accept this rose?” is all part of that program’s romantic journey.
Only, that’s one rose — not a dozen.
And that’s what you’ll need to get — or else — coming up on Valentine’s Day.
Folks, that’s a week away.
Remember: a dozen red roses.
Not carnations.
You see, I learned that lesson a long time ago with my first serious girlfriend, Suzanne.
Our relationship started in January.
Then came Valentine’s Day — oh, too soon.
I was ordered by Suzanne with these words: “I expect a dozen red roses for Valentine’s Day.”
But then came Feb. 14.
And I didn’t get them.
I was a half-starved college student in those days. And I was living off my own stipend of leftover lawn-mowing money during the winter.
I don’t recall what roses cost in 1990 — the year of Suzanne. But it was a bunch more than carnations.
Suzanne was not impressed.
On that night, I asked to hold her hand.
She turned away, at first. Then she said, “Many men have.”
Ugh. I cringed, awkwardly wondering what my worldly, 19-year-old girlfriend was trying to imply.
Beyond the carnations, our four-week-old relationship wilted and withered.
We no longer talked about getting married. The “I love you” stuff stopped, too.
Within a week, it was all over.
Stupid carnations!
Remember, folks: Get roses.
And don’t say I didn’t warn you.