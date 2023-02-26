When I was 7, I tried writing a book on Elvis Presley.

He was still alive in those days. And while I may never find my elementary school-era manuscript

scribbles on about eight notebook pages, I do remember not knowing how to spell the singer’s last name. I wrote “Presly” for the first pages then told the readers, “His name is actually spelled Presley. From now on, we will spell his name that way.”

Again, I was 7.

And then Elvis died.

That changed the entire plot, right?

At that point, I took lots of notes from newscasts around that time in 1977.

Fun fact: Elvis died with one bank account having $39 in it.

I have always wondered where Elvis got that dough.

Maybe it came from Kingsport, Tennessee, when he played a show while still paying his dues as an up-and-coming singer in the 1950s.

Enter Cathy Foster Bolling. She’s a graduate of Gate City High School, a resident of Cedar Bluff, Virginia — and a reader who called me after I wrote a column about my mom getting Presley’s autograph in the 1950s.

A caveat: My 83-year-old mother can no longer recall exactly when she met Elvis, but it was in the 1950s on a train at Greeneville, Tennessee.

Likewise, Bolling’s mom, Jody Foster, could not recall the exact date when Elvis Presley performed at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium in Sullivan County, Tennessee. But her memories of a “smart-aleck kid” on stage matches with 1955 — the year noted as when Elvis played in Kingsport in author Jeff Bradley’s “Tennessee” guidebook.

Bolling, 74, shared a piece of a newspaper clipping with me, noting that this show included a performer called Cowboy Copa’s.

Turns out, Bolling’s father, the late Chuck Foster, was a local deejay in those days — and a partner in the business prospect of bringing Presley to Kingsport.

But, this show was real early for Elvis — before the big hits.

In the end, the Foster family collected $85 for the show but had to pay $500 in expenses, Bolling said.

Presley was paid $35 according to Bolling — $37, according to Bradley’s book — to play the show. And while he would go on to make millions, maybe it was that Model City money that helped fill up that $39 bank account.