When I think of Easter, I think of ghosts.

And I think of Jesus, rabbits, eggs — and the new life that Easter promises to Christians and to everyone through God’s gift of spring.

Rabbits are a sign of fertility. Eggs represent new life.

Most importantly, Jesus Christ was raised from the dead on Easter Sunday.

His tomb was empty.

And when some men saw him?

Well, they though he was a ghost!

Look it up: It’s in the Bible.

I find that fascinating.

You see, I’ve been writing about ghost stories in this newspaper for nearly three decades. And tales of the Martha Washington Inn, Honaker High School, Marion’s Herb House and the Major Graham Mansion have spurred me to release four ghost-table books — the latest being “The Ghostly Tales of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Highlands” in 2021.

I’ve met all kinds of folks who have told me their heartfelt ghost stories.

Yet, years ago, at a book store signing in Newport News, Virginia, I met an older man who walked up to me, eyed the title of my “Haunts of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Highlands” book, and said, “I’ll pray for you.”

To which, I replied, “I’ll pray for you, too …”

I don’t know what that guy meant — unless he thought I was standing in dark shadows, trying to tempt the devil.

No way!

I have a healthy fear of God.

But, dozens of folks have asked me, “Do you believe in ghosts?”

Well, yes, I do.

I just don’t believe every ghost story that I’m told.

Tough question: How are we to know how God uses our spirit after we pass?

Angels could appear here on Earth.

That angel could be your dead grandmother.

“If there wasn’t such a thing as ghosts, then how did this all get started?” the late Bristol historian, V.N. “Bud” Phillips, once asked me.

What made me really wonder: I was at Christ the King Catholic Church in Abingdon, Virginia, one Sunday morning, and I heard Scriptures, saying men had seen Jesus — after Easter morning — and thought he was a “ghost.”

Well, he wasn’t. But, like Bud put it, if there wasn’t such a thing as ghosts, well, how did all this get started?