Charles Stanley became my full-time minister during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

It didn’t seem safe to go to church. But it was good to watch a church service on TV.

So, every Sunday morning, I would grab the dogs and say, “Let’s go to church.” And then we would watch and listen to the incredible wisdom of Stanley and his “In Touch” ministry.

Whatever trial and tribulation arrived, it always seemed like Stanley was talking directly to me with his back-to-back sermons on Sunday morning, broadcast for decades on WCYB–TV in Bristol, Virgina.

He talked about being patient, waiting on God to move in your life and in your environment. He talked about putting faith in the Lord, even when it seemed like you were doing nothing. But that’s when God could be moving. And you could be missing his blessing by messing with God’s will for your life.

Stanley simply taught that you must put your faith in Jesus Christ to be saved, and that Jesus was God coming to the earth in human form and teaching us how he wanted us to live.

Forgive and forget.

Be honest.

Practice kindness.

Stanley was born at Pittsylvania County, Virginia, not far from U.S. Highway, 58, which rolls across the mountains to the west and cuts through the heart of Bristol.

So, even though I knew Stanley’s ministry was recorded for broadcast in Atlanta, Georgia, I thought of Stanley as a homegrown Virginian.

Stanley was a minister on television, but he was not a television minister. He would never give you a guilt trip to send money.

Stanley traveled the world, spreading the love of Jesus Christ, and bringing more and more people to Christianity.

He told us on a weekly basis about our eternal home in heaven, and how getting there meant listening to others, feeling compassion for people and loving each other even when it hurts.

Stanley died earlier this week at age 90.

For sure, he’s in heaven now — yet likely as busy as he was here on earth.

Here is hoping his ministry stays on air, sharing his timeless messages.