Tennis Anyone?: After a year of lockdowns, we are the lucky ones

This time last year, I had no idea what the coronavirus was. And I’ll bet you didn’t either.
Now, I’m armored with a mask. Or else I feel naked.
Chances are you’re just the same.
Since last March, like so many others, I’ve become a recluse.
I’m out yet ever so sparingly.
And, yet, I got it.
My son and his buddy Larry came down with the coronavirus just a few days after Christmas.
Four days after my son’s positive diagnosis, I was also feeling aches and pains.
I thought that had to do with moving heavy file cabinets from one side of the house to the other.
But then I was coughing. Tired all the time.
I drove back to the testing station on Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.
I had a stinging Q-tip jammed so far up my nose that my eyes watered.
Ow!
And then came the phone call:
“Positive.”
Steve Weston, 70, an Abingdon businessman, had COVID-19 in late 2020, and he described how tired he would be.
“You would go to bed at 8 p.m. and then wake up at 10 a.m. but then feel you had to go back to sleep in two hours.”
Exactly.
And that feeling dragged on with me long after I tested negative three weeks after I tested positive.
In the end, I had a mild case of COVID-19. I never went to the hospital. But I did take the “Covid Cocktail” of Vitamin D, Vitamin C and zinc pills. That was recommended by two nurses and some of the staff at the Walmart of Bristol, Virginia.
I got a phone call from the health department.
“Don’t go anywhere,” the nurse said. “You’re under quarantine.”
The young nurse was calling me form Damascus, Virginia.
Five minutes into the phone call, we were laughing.
She told me that she consistently told people to stay home. But then some would accidentally call her back later, and she could hear that coronavirus patient inside a convenience store, talking to a clerk.
Obviously, they did not listen to the nurse.
I did. I stayed in for two weeks.
My son and I were quarantined together, largely relying on our trusty next-door neighbor to drop off groceries from Walmart, Dollar Tree and Food City.
I worked from home, never taking any sick time.
But I was sick — quite nauseated.
I got the chills and felt warm. But I never took my temperature.
All the while, my 14-year-old son was in the next room, sleeping for 14 hours at a time and unable to taste whatever he ate.
I never lost my sense of taste. But I had mild lung troubles.
Having COVID-19 corrupting your lungs kind of feels like you just smoked three cigarettes and then took a run in the brisk winter weather.
You wheeze. And you can feel junk all down in your lungs. Way down deep.
More than 514,000 people have now died in the United States of the coronavirus in the past year. We’re talking wartime casualty numbers here.
I survived. And so did my son and his friend Larry.
And I certainly consider myself one of the lucky ones.
