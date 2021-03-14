Tennis Anyone?: After a year of lockdowns, we are the lucky ones

“You would go to bed at 8 p.m. and then wake up at 10 a.m. but then feel you had to go back to sleep in two hours.”

Exactly.

And that feeling dragged on with me long after I tested negative three weeks after I tested positive.

In the end, I had a mild case of COVID-19. I never went to the hospital. But I did take the “Covid Cocktail” of Vitamin D, Vitamin C and zinc pills. That was recommended by two nurses and some of the staff at the Walmart of Bristol, Virginia.

I got a phone call from the health department.

“Don’t go anywhere,” the nurse said. “You’re under quarantine.”

The young nurse was calling me form Damascus, Virginia.

Five minutes into the phone call, we were laughing.

She told me that she consistently told people to stay home. But then some would accidentally call her back later, and she could hear that coronavirus patient inside a convenience store, talking to a clerk.

Obviously, they did not listen to the nurse.

I did. I stayed in for two weeks.