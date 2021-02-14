Tennis Anyone?: 1950s paperboy may have been inspiration for BHC statue

Richard Etter thinks he’s the boy on the bicycle.

Because, well, that’s what he was back in his newspaper delivery days, bringing the Bristol Virginia-Tennessean to readers in the afternoon and the Bristol Herald Courier to morning subscribers.

One year, during National Newspaper Week in the 1950s, Etter came to the attention of readers when his photo — on a bike with a newspaper sack — was featured in one of the Bristol newspapers.

Later, Etter figured the newspaper’s former owners, the late Gene and Anne Worrell, may have been inspired enough to make Etter’s image into a statue that now stands outside the Bristol Herald Courier office in Bristol, Virginia, at 320 Bob Morrison Blvd.

“It’s the bike and the way the bag to carry the newspaper in … it’s the way that it’s tied onto the handlebars and lays on the front fender,” Etter said.

Etter doesn’t know, but he’s guessing that somehow an old newspaper photo of himself was furnished to an artist to make the statue.

Today, at 81, Etter lives in Hendersonville, North Carolina, where he moved in 1976. Until retiring, Etter was vice president of finance for a garment business at Hendersonville.