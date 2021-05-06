Teen prodigy Noah Denton to livestream show from The Earnest Tube on May 11

“It’s a mixture of rock in classical form in jazz idioms,” Denton said. “You’ll hear quite a bit of it in the show. I will perform three of the pieces.”

Local music aficionados should recognize the Denton name. Noah’s father, Jamen, has maintained a significant presence in the scene for years with his current band, Virginia Ground. Jamen leads Virginia Ground as its singer and guitarist. Noah plays drums in the jam-heavy group.

“Virginia Ground is a very good foundation for me as a musician,” Noah Denton said. “Having the opportunity to play in clubs, go all over the place, is something not a lot of kids get to do.”

Frankly, Denton’s a kid who certainly does not perform music like a kid. Funny thing, he did not gravitate to music until about age 10 or 11. That may seem early, but youngsters often pick up their first instruments to learn music from prekindergarten ages.

His primary instruments are bass and drums. However, he said that he can play guitar, as well as some piano and mandolin.

“I play exclusively bass in the show,” Denton said. “I practice five to eight hours every day.”