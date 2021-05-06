Teen prodigy Noah Denton to livestream show from The Earnest Tube on May 11

Buy a mantel, Noah Denton.
He may have to move his drum kit and bass guitar, but the teenage music prodigy recently won a prestigious award from Downbeat magazine for an original composition.
“It’s a youth national jazz award,” said Denton. “It’s for a song called ‘Oculus.’”
Watch Denton play “Oculus” and more on Tuesday, May 11. He’ll stream a performance from The Earnest Tube, Clinton Holley’s music oasis in downtown Bristol, Virginia. Watch for free on Border Bash’s Facebook page.
“There’s a lot to unpack,” Denton, 15, said from his home in Damascus. “Some of the pieces from my album will be in the show, though some have not been played onstage before.”
Of note, Denton’s album, “Clairvoyance,” is in the process of being recorded.
“It’s a mixture of rock in classical form in jazz idioms,” Denton said. “You’ll hear quite a bit of it in the show. I will perform three of the pieces.”
Local music aficionados should recognize the Denton name. Noah’s father, Jamen, has maintained a significant presence in the scene for years with his current band, Virginia Ground. Jamen leads Virginia Ground as its singer and guitarist. Noah plays drums in the jam-heavy group.
“Virginia Ground is a very good foundation for me as a musician,” Noah Denton said. “Having the opportunity to play in clubs, go all over the place, is something not a lot of kids get to do.”
Frankly, Denton’s a kid who certainly does not perform music like a kid. Funny thing, he did not gravitate to music until about age 10 or 11. That may seem early, but youngsters often pick up their first instruments to learn music from prekindergarten ages.
His primary instruments are bass and drums. However, he said that he can play guitar, as well as some piano and mandolin.
“I play exclusively bass in the show,” Denton said. “I practice five to eight hours every day.”
In a short time, he’s graduated from avoiding music to embracing experimental sounds from the classical, jazz and rock universes. Speak with the well-spoken lad for but a few moments, and he will invoke the names of such master musicians as Weather Report jazz bassist Jaco Pastorius and banjo innovator Bela Fleck.
“I think that music is the best and most literal medium to express intellectual and emotional ways to touch people in a visceral way,” Denton said. “What I get out of music is that playing music gives me a feeling of self-worth. For me, playing music is to live.”
So catch Denton as presented by Believe in Bristol on its Border Bash Facebook page. Count on a mix of classical music laced with jazz. Backed by a band that includes world-renowned cellist Dave Eggar, Denton’s show classifies as an exhibition of music on a grand scale.
“I look at music as an extension of myself,” Denton said.
At just the age of 15, his future appears as bright as the center of the sun.
“A big goal of mine is to tour with a band playing my music,” Denton said. “My main goal is to be as good as I could possibly be.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.