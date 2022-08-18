William King Museum of Art’s Digital Art Lab to host a boot camp for Adobe design programs Sept. 19-29

If You Go » The boot camp runs Sept. 19-29 (Monday-Thursday) with a cost of $160 for museum members and $175 for non-members at William King Museum of Art, 415 Academy Drive, Abingdon, Virginia. Call (276) 628-5005, ext. 123.

A boot camp for Adobe design programs is planned for September at the William King Museum of Art.

“The boot camps are about getting familiar in the Adobe programs. It’s tutorial-based. We go through the official Adobe learning books,” Adobe Boot Camp leader Alice Salyer said. “And it assumes that you are new to the program. But it’s also good for a refresher.”

All this takes place at the Art Lab of the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.

It’s hard to keep up with technology, said Salyer, the digital lab manager at the museum.

“They’re changing every year. The programs are just continuingly being updated and improved so that more people can do more things with them, design-wise,” Salyer said. “Design processes that five or 10 years ago, that may have taken hours to do something, but you can now do it in five or 10 minutes.”

Salyer regularly teaches in the Art Lab, a building near the museum that features classrooms and artist studios. It’s where adult classes are regularly held.

The digital lab features 20 computers. Here, Salyer explores the rules of design, illustration and manipulating photos.

Later in the fall, Salyer is going to start a class in “After Effects,” which will teach students the rules and laws of motion graphics.

“It’s like making intros to TV shows or where they can combine them with video and illustration — or where the different parts of a logo can come together, she said. “A lot of it is practicing and spending time with it and getting comfortable with it. We’ve had a number of students who are maybe uncomfortable with technology, but we can help them get started overcoming that.”

Salyer, 46, started working at the Art Lab in December 2020. Prior to coming to the Art Lab, she worked as a graphic designer and art director for more than 15 years at Creative Energy in Johnson City, Tennessee, and Target Marketing, also in Johnson City.

“I didn’t exactly grow up with computers,” she said. “They weren’t part of everyday life when I was growing up. So I know where students are coming in from when they are uncomfortable with it. So I try to help people get more comfortable with it. It’s a tool like anything else. You can go back and fix it relatively easily.”

This is not like one of a kind piece of pottery.

“It’s not like ceramics where you expend a month on something than it breaks. And it’s just gone. You can usually go back and fix something.”