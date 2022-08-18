 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
William King Museum of Art Digital Art Lab
Bit by bit

William King Museum of Art’s Digital Art Lab to host a boot camp for Adobe design programs Sept. 19-29

  • 0

A boot camp for Adobe design programs is planned for September at the William King Museum of Art.

“The boot camps are about getting familiar in the Adobe programs. It’s tutorial-based. We go through the official Adobe learning books,” Adobe Boot Camp leader Alice Salyer said. “And it assumes that you are new to the program. But it’s also good for a refresher.”

All this takes place at the Art Lab of the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.

People are also reading…

It’s hard to keep up with technology, said Salyer, the digital lab manager at the museum.

“They’re changing every year. The programs are just continuingly being updated and improved so that more people can do more things with them, design-wise,” Salyer said. “Design processes that five or 10 years ago, that may have taken hours to do something, but you can now do it in five or 10 minutes.”

Salyer regularly teaches in the Art Lab, a building near the museum that features classrooms and artist studios. It’s where adult classes are regularly held.

The digital lab features 20 computers. Here, Salyer explores the rules of design, illustration and manipulating photos.

Later in the fall, Salyer is going to start a class in “After Effects,” which will teach students the rules and laws of motion graphics.

“It’s like making intros to TV shows or where they can combine them with video and illustration — or where the different parts of a logo can come together, she said. “A lot of it is practicing and spending time with it and getting comfortable with it. We’ve had a number of students who are maybe uncomfortable with technology, but we can help them get started overcoming that.”

Salyer, 46, started working at the Art Lab in December 2020. Prior to coming to the Art Lab, she worked as a graphic designer and art director for more than 15 years at Creative Energy in Johnson City, Tennessee, and Target Marketing, also in Johnson City.

“I didn’t exactly grow up with computers,” she said. “They weren’t part of everyday life when I was growing up. So I know where students are coming in from when they are uncomfortable with it. So I try to help people get more comfortable with it. It’s a tool like anything else. You can go back and fix it relatively easily.”

This is not like one of a kind piece of pottery.

“It’s not like ceramics where you expend a month on something than it breaks. And it’s just gone. You can usually go back and fix something.”

Jtennis@bristolnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?

Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?

A major economic bill headed to the president has “game-changing” incentives for the nuclear energy industry, experts say, and those tax credits are even more substantial if a facility is sited in a community with a coal plant that's closing. Among the many things the transformative bill could do, nuclear energy experts say, is spur more nuclear reactor projects like one Bill Gates is planning in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Companies designing and building the next generation of nuclear reactors could pick one of two new tax credits available to carbon-free electricity generators. Both include a 10-percentage point bonus for facilities sited in fossil fuel communities.

AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate than they were three years ago. That's according to a June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows a wide majority still believe climate change is happening. Many climate scientists told the Associated Press that those shifts are concerning but not surprising given that individuals are feeling overwhelmed by a range of issues, which now include an economy plagued by inflation after more than two years of a pandemic. In addition to being outpaced by other issues, climate change or the environment are mentioned as priorities by fewer Americans now than just a few years ago, according to the poll.

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

Thundering gas-powered muscle cars will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years. That's because automakers are replacing the vehicles with super-fast cars that run on batteries. Stellantis’ Dodge brand has long been the performance flag-bearer of the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler. Now it is officially moving toward electricity. On Wednesday night, Dodge unveiled a battery-powered Charger Daytona SRT concept car. One like it will be in showrooms in 2024 as the sun sets on some petroleum models. Other automakers are moving — or have moved — in the same direction.

Certification of Vermont primary election results delayed

The Vermont secretary of state's office says the certification of last week’s primary election results in Vermont has been delayed by a technical issue. The statewide and federal primary election canvassing was expected to take place Tuesday. The secretary of state’s office said a state software contractor has been unable to resolve a technology issue. It says the issue is affecting the office’s ability to produce reports from votes submitted by town and city clerks. The secretary of state's office says the delay does not impact its 100% confidence in the accuracy of the vote totals reported by town clerks.

US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week

US, South Korea to begin expanded military drills next week

The United States and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea. The North has been ramping up weapons tests and threats of nuclear conflict with Seoul and Washington. South Korea’s military says the drills underscore Washington and Seoul’s commitment to restore large-scale training. The two countries canceled some of their regular drills and downsized others to computer simulations in recent years to create space for diplomacy with North Korea and because of COVID-19 concerns. The drills will almost surely draw an angry reaction from North Korea, which describes all allied training as invasion rehearsals.

Germany: 1 dead, 9 injured after test car veers into traffic

Police in Germany says one person has died and nine were seriously injured after a test car with autonomous steering capability veered into oncoming traffic. A spokesman for police in the southwestern town of Reutlingen said Tuesday that the electric BMW iX with five people on board swerved out of its lane at a bend in the road. It triggered a series of collisions involving four vehicles Monday afternoon. Police said they hadn’t yet had an opportunity to interview those involved in the crash and it was unclear if the 43-year-old driver had been steering the vehicle at the time. BMW confirmed that one of its test vehicles was involved in the collision. But the company denied that the vehicle was fully autonomous.

Wall Street slips as weak earnings hit tech, travel stocks

Wall Street slips as weak earnings hit tech, travel stocks

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street as disappointing earnings reports weighed on technology and travel companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also slipped Tuesday afternoon. Chipmaker Micron Technology fell after warning investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand. Norwegian Cruise Line plunged after reporting disappointing financial results and giving investors a weak revenue forecast. Two reports on prices due later this week could signal to investors whether the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes this year have brought inflation under control.

Which EVs qualify for new US tax credit? Websites offer help

Which EVs qualify for new US tax credit? Websites offer help

The U.S. government is moving forward with its plan to award new tax credits to electric vehicle purchasers. It's part of the rollout of a huge new climate, tax and healthcare law. Several new websites launched Tuesday to help people identify which vehicles qualify for the credits. Based on data submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, at least 31 new 2022 and 2023 models qualify for the tax credit. For starters, they must be made in North America to be eligible. President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday afternoon. It includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle.

Musk tweet joking about buying Manchester United causes stir

Musk tweet joking about buying Manchester United causes stir

Elon Musk has caused a stir by tweeting that he was buying the English soccer team Manchester United. But several hours later on Wednesday, he said it was a joke. It comes as the billionaire Tesla CEO faces a legal battle in the U.S. after backing out of a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. With his billions and seemingly unlimited potential to buy the best soccer players in the world, Musk would have been a welcome prospect for many Man United fans who want to see the club back at the top of the game. Many fans oppose the current owners.

Sweden presents plan to tackle high winter power bills

Sweden’s government says it wants to pass legislation forcing the country’s public power transmission network operator to help reduce household and business electricity bills this winter. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, whose Social Democratic minority government faces parliamentary elections next month, said Wednesday the proposal would cost Svenska kraftnat at least 30 billion kronor ($2.9 billion). She said the public utility would get the funds from the 60 billion kronor it received in market charges for balancing electricity transmission and costs. “Both homeowners and business owners feel sick when they think about the electricity bill for the winter,” Andersson said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Door colors can earn or save you thousands of dollars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts