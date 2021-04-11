Tazewell County students may qualify for broadband discounts

TAZEWELL, Va. — The FCC recently voted to establish the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a $3.2 billion federal initiative to provide qualifying households discounts on their internet service bills and an opportunity to receive a discount on a computer or tablet. The program was designed to lower the cost of high-speed internet service for those struggling to get the connectivity they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide eligible Tazewell County families with discounts up to $50 a month for broadband service. It will also provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on the purchase of a computer or tablet for eligible households. Under the law, the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is open to households that participate in an existing low-income or pandemic relief program offered by a broadband provider; Lifeline subscribers, including those that are on Medicaid or accept SNAP benefits; households with kids receiving free and reduced-price lunch or school breakfast, including those who receive lunch or breakfast through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision (CEP); Pell grant recipients; or those who have lost jobs and seen their income reduced in the last year and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.